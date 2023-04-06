Star Wars: Will Lucasfilm Announce an Episode X at Celebration?

Star Wars Celebration is just hours away, with the latest programming from Lucasfilm set to take center stage. While it has yet to be seen what the Kathleen Kennedy-led studio will reveal, it stands to reason announcements on both the film and television fronts will take place. Little is known about the studio's film slate other than the fact a few pictures are in various stages of development. Because of the radio silence on the movie front, we've got to ask the question—is Lucasfilm going to announce Star Wars: Episode X at Star Wars Celebration 2023?

It's been known for quite some time Lucasfilm has its eyes set on stories outside of the Skywalker Saga. While The Mandalorian and the outfit's other Disney+ shows take place between the original and sequel trilogies, they're all completely disconnected from the latest three movies.

Will there ever be a Star Wars: Episode X?

It also begs the question of what the studio will do with film branding moving forward. Since Episode I through IX are all part of the Skywalker Saga, will there ever be an Episode X, or will the studio restart numbering? Perhaps they'll just do trilogies and naming similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe or something of the like.

Either way, rumors have it upwards of three movies will receive part of the spotlight at Star Wars Celebration this weekend, especially the project being helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Why did Damon Lindelof leave Star Wars?

At one point, Watchmen creator and LOST alumnus Damon Lindelof was penning the script to the next Star Wars feature. He's since left the project, which is now being written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

"I will just say, that for reasons that I can't get into on this Sunday morning, on this day, the degree of difficulty is extremely, extremely, extremely high. If it can't be great, it shouldn't exist," Lindelof said previously said of the project. "That's all I'll say, because I have the same association with it as you do, which is, it's the first movie I saw sitting in my dad's lap, four years old, May of '77. I think it's possible that sometimes when you hold something in such high reverence and esteem, you start to get in the kitchen and you just go, 'Maybe I shouldn't be cooking. Maybe I should just be eating.' We'll just leave it at that point."

