Star Wars Confirms Fan Theory Between Yoda and R2-D2

The Star Wars galaxy has been in our lives for decades now, introducing fans to beloved characters and expanding upon decades of canon. Once the prequel trilogy of films entered the fray, the connections within the Star Wars universe only started to deepen -- and they raised a lot of new questions along the way. Some of those questions have plagued fans for years, and it looks like one has finally been answered, to an extent, in the franchise's latest From a Certain Point of View book. Spoilers for the "The First Lesson" story in From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back, written by Jim Zub, below! Only look if you want to know!

The chapter in question, which is titled "The First Lesson", showcases Yoda's perspective as Luke Skywalker and R2D2 arrived on Degobah. The pair's arrival has been a point of contention among fans since the launch of the prequel trilogy, as those series of films confirmed that Yoda and R2D2 had been familiar with each other long before the events of The Empire Strikes Back. Despite that, neither Yoda or R2D2 seemed to overtly acknowledge their previous interactions with each other and acted as if it was the first time that they met.

"The First Lesson" definitively proves that that wasn't the case, and that Yoda did recognize the droid -- albeit, not aloud. You can check out the passage below.

“Carefully moving through the swamp while staying beneath the fog, Yoda soon spotted the boy and his droid unpacking their supplies. Even though the droid was caked with algae, dirt, and stomach fluid, its appearance and familiar blips were still quite recognizable.

“R2-D2.

“Of course the boy had Anakin’s old droid with him. Such cycles of fate no longer surprised the nine-hundred-year-old Jedi.”

While this revelation might not completely upend the Star Wars saga, it does provide some clarity surrounding one of its most unintentionally-confusing moments. The fact that Yoda is seemingly unsurprised by R2D2's arrival also could explain why he didn't verbally make the connection -- which, in a roundabout way, might have spoiled the fact that Anakin Skywalker was Luke's father several hours before The Empire Strikes Back revealed as much.

