Sentry’s Thunderbolts Powers Come From a Forgotten Phase 2 Villain in This Shocking MCU Theory

A new Marvel Cinematic Universe theory may explain where the Sentry’s powers in 2025’s Thunderbolts* actually originated from, connecting the new powerful hero to a formidable Phase 2 supervillain. Lewis Pullman made his MCU debut as Robert “Bob” Reynolds’ Sentry in Thunderbolts*, introduced as a manufactured superhero created by an experimental super-soldier serum developed by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and OXE. Sentry’s powers are almost unmatched, while the full range of his dark alter ego, the Void’s, abilities haven’t yet been explored, but this unpredictability could wrap up a loose end from 2017.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Robert Reynolds was a drug addict who became a test subject for OXE’s experiments with a trial drug, the Golden Sentry Serum, which promised to turn subjects into the best versions of themselves. It’s implied that de Fontaine’s OXE developed the serum, but a new theory suggests that the serum could have been derived from the remnants of Ego’s expansion from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. As a Celestial, Ego (Kurt Russell) certainly harbored the strength that would elevate Reynolds into the Sentry, capable of easily defeating the Thunderbolts and attacking all of New York City.

Back in 2017, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 saw Ego, Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) Celestial father, initiate his plans to spread his consciousness across every world in the universe. This included Earth, but after his plans were thwarted by the Guardians of the Galaxy, the huge lump of Ego’s expansion was left in Missouri. Marvel Studios hasn’t addressed the remnant of this expansion at all in the eight years since, so it would be great for the Sentry’s abilities to be connected to Ego’s expansion, providing a clear and understandable source for Reynolds’ abilities.

The piece of Ego’s consciousness covering Missouri is one of the MCU’s biggest loose ends. Connecting it to Thunderbolts* could have the same impact that revisiting the Celestial Tiamut in Captain America: Brave New World had – legitimizing this key event in the MCU’s history. Connecting the Sentry and Ego would be a wild departure from Robert Reynolds’ Marvel Comics backstory, which saw him expose himself to an experimental serum containing the power of a million exploding suns while searching for more drugs, but Marvel Studios isn’t afraid of making changes such as this.

The fact that Ego is the Celestial father of Star-Lord in the MCU is already a pretty huge change from Marvel Comics, so it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to also connect him to the Sentry. Marvel only scratched the surface of Ego’s power back in Phase 2, and Peter Quill never developed his hereditary powers, as they were removed upon Ego’s demise. Robert Reynolds could be the perfect vehicle to demonstrate the full range of a Celestial’s powers in human form, and this could be shown off in Avengers: Doomsday when Lewis Pullman reprises the role.

Do you think the Sentry could be connected to Ego in the MCU? Let us know in the comments!