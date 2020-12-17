Official Star Wars Site Issues Statement On Jeremy Bulloch's Death

✖

The official Star Wars site has issued a statement on Jeremy Bulloch’s death. The original Boba Fett actor died at 75 and the news broke earlier today. Tributes have been pouring in from all corners of the Internet. The character has been enjoying another moment in the sun as of late and it’s sad to hear the news of the Empire Strikes Back actor’s passing. Daniel Logan, who played a younger version of the character in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, gave all the fans the news. It’s been an emotional day for everyone linked to the Star Wars series. For the creators and the people watching at home, Bulloch’s work is something that stretched out way further than that first trilogy. In their public comments, the company honored that legacy and called attention to how warm he was with the entire cast and crew on these projects.

“Jeremy Bulloch, whose unforgettable performance as notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett has captivated audiences since he first appeared in 1980's Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, has sadly passed away,” they wrote. “He will be remembered not only for his iconic portrayal of the legendary character, but also for his warmth and generous spirit which have become an enduring part of his rich legacy.”

The actor spoke with Thrillist about his legendary performances in the series back in 2016.

"I didn't get too much [direction], just that he's a soldier or a bounty hunter," Bulloch revealed. "You see the different costumes, they're all standing there. You've got [director] Irvin Kershner who is a great director, just huge fun. He sort of made it bearable in the heat, and he said, 'We're finished with you shortly, so we'll get you out of that costume. Don't worry.' I said, 'No, I'm fine,' because I didn't want to be seen being a ninny going, 'Oh, it's awfully hot, can we have a break?' You don't do that. You just carry on filming until you're released."

