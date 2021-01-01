The Mandalorian Director Robert Rodriguez Talks Boba Fett and Star Wars Spin-Off Ideas

✖

Robert Rodriguez is having an exciting end to 2020. Not only did the director known for Sin City, Machete, Spy Kids, Alita: Battle Angel, and much more helm "Chapter 14: The Tragedy" of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, but he also has a new movie hitting Netflix on Christmas Day. We Can Be Heroes follows the children of kidnapped superheroes, including the daughter of fan-favorites Sharkboy and Lavagirl. ComicBook.com recently had a chat with Rodriguez about the movie and he talked about bringing back his former child-heroes. During the discussion, we asked Rodriguez about his time directing Star Wars and getting to utilize Boba Fett. Here's what the director had to say when asked which franchise character he'd like to spin-off.

"Gosh, I don't know. There's so many great characters, right? That's tough, that's a good question. I don't know if we have time for me to sit here and think," Rodriguez said with a laugh. "Anything else, Hammerhead, I don't know," he joked.

While we're willing to bet the director wasn't actually serious about the suggestion of Hammerhead, we do love the idea of an entire series being built around Momaw Nadon, who was only seen in the original Star Wars during the cantina scene. The character was first called "Hammerhead" on his Kenner Products action figure and later got a real name in Galaxy Guide 1: A New Hope back in 1989. You can view an image of Hammerhead below:

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Since Rodriguez struggled to come up with an answer, we pointed out that he already got to tackle one of Star Wars' most iconic characters: Boba Fett. In Rodriguez's Mandalorian episode, the character came back in full force when he was reunited with his armor.

"Boba was my favorite, so I was really excited I got to do that and just do him," Rodriguez shared. "I want to give him a showcase, because I was 12 when Empire Strikes Back came out and they were talking Boba Fett before the movie came out. The marketing was really pushing him, so you really thought he was gonna have a huge role in it, so I really wanted to satisfy that need for more Boba in this."

The second season finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian drops on Disney+ on December 18th. We Can Be Heroes hits Netflix on December 25th.