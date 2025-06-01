9 Years Later, Star Wars Fans Are Still Wrong About an R2-D2 Plot Hole

Despite being unable to use the Force or participate in diplomatic conversations, R2-D2 is one of Star Wars‘ most important characters. At the start of the Skywalker Saga, he’s part of the crew of droids that repairs Queen Padmé Amidala’s ship in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, but it doesn’t take him long to prove his worth. He helps a young Anakin Skywalker destroy the Trade Federation blockade above Naboo and becomes the Jedi’s personal astromech droid, going on countless adventures during the Clone Wars. However, the good times don’t last forever because Anakin turns to the dark side, and R2-D2 is there to witness the whole thing.

The Rebellion still finds a purpose for the astromech droid, with him and his good friend, C-3PO, becoming part of the crew of the Tantive IV at the end of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. However, R2-D2’s time on the ship is the subject of great controversy because many fans believe he’s part of a major plot hole that pokes a hole in one of Star Wars’ most iconic moments.

R2-D2’s Cameo in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Still Bothers People

With the Rebellion’s fight against the Empire being such an important part of the history of a galaxy far, far away, the good people at Lucasfilm like to return to it again and again. There are books, comics, and games that take place between Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope. The most notable projects to find themselves in that period, though, are Star Wars: Andor and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. With the former just wrapping up its two-season run on Disney+, fans are returning to the latter, deciding whether it hits harder with all the additional context. However, in between all the battles and drama, people are rediscovering two cameos that they’re having a hard time wrapping their heads around.

As the Rebellion forces on Yavin IV prepare to head to Scarif to assist the crew of the Rogue One in their efforts to steal the Death Star plans, R2-D2 and C-3PO appear and don’t look ready to go anywhere. That’s strange because their ship, Tantive IV, is preparing to take off with the Profundity, Admiral Raddus’ cruiser. The droids can’t miss their ride because they’re on the ship when Darth Vader boards it at the start of A New Hope, but Rogue One makes it out like they stay behind during the battle above Scarif.

The only problem with that idea is that Rogue One doesn’t show the Profundity leave Yavin IV. Sure, it shows up on Scarif alongside all of the other Rebellion ships, but R2-D2 and C-3PO may just hitch a ride on a transport at the very last minute. After all, they’re not going to help in the fight, so other members of the Rebellion are sure to get priority over them when boarding. It’s hard to blame people for doubting R2-D2, though, especially because he’s part of his fair share of Star Wars plot holes.

R2-D2’s Story Has Plenty of Inconsistencies

R2-D2, like C-3PO, is present throughout the entire original trilogy, which makes his role in the prequels pretty strange. Of course, he ends up on Tatooine after receiving the Death Star plans from Leia Organa, but when he meets up with Ben Kenobi, the Jedi acts like he doesn’t know who he is. The droid also doesn’t drop any knowledge about Darth Vader to Luke Skywalker, who could’ve used a heads-up about his dad being a Sith Lord. It seems like R2-D2 is keeping everything to himself without a good reason.

The prequels even give themselves an out when they have Bail Organa tell Captain Antilles to wipe C-3PO in Revenge of the Sith. However, for whatever reason, Bail leaves R2-D2’s memories intact. It’s possible that giving a protocol droid a clean slate is better than an astromech droid having one, but there’s no rhyme or reason given for the move in-universe. The moment is just something that fans have to read between the lines to understand, just like the droids ending up on the Tantive IV in Rogue One.

