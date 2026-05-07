All 8 MCU Movies Releasing After Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

With the conclusion of Daredevil: Born Again season 2, there are several movie projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the horizon to look forward to. The MCU has continued the story of Daredevil and Kingpin’s ongoing battle in the form of Daredevil: Born Again season 2, establishing even more characters in the wider narrative of the franchise. The show sets up several new stories for the MCU’s future, many of which concern the franchise’s street-level heroes. The nature of the franchise means that many of its next stories have already been announced, giving us an idea of exactly what we can all expect in the MCU’s immediate future on both the big and small screens alike.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the ending of Daredevil: Born Again season 2, there are many movies in the MCU that are confirmed for the near future. With the Multiverse Saga inching toward its epic conclusion, there are a handful of exciting movie projects set to arrive imminently, with a number of others currently in production. The future of the MCU certainly seems bright, especially considering the following movies are all confirmed to further the franchise’s story upon release.

8) Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The buzz surrounding the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day makes it one of the most anticipated movies in the MCU’s immediate future. It will pick up on Spider-Man’s story where No Way Home left off, and is confirmed to feature several exciting MCU characters, including the Hulk and the Punisher. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for theatrical release on July 31, 2026, marking the beginning of the hero’s next chapter in the MCU.

7) Avengers: Doomsday

The release of multiple trailers for Avengers: Doomsday have created considerable hype around the upcoming MCU movie. The first Avengers movie since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Doomsday is set to introduce the iconic villain Doctor Doom into the franchise, as well as reunite countless heroes from across Marvel’s movie history. The exciting first part of the Multiverse Saga’s two-film finale is set to release on December 18, 2026, and is certain to be a major success.

6) Avengers: Secret Wars

Avengers: Secret Wars has been confirmed as the direct sequel to Doomsday, and, as such, will form the final chapter in the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. While specific details on Secret Wars and its plot will likely not be announced until after the release of Doomsday, the movie will almost certainly adapt the Marvel Comics series of the same name, putting its own MCU spin on the narrative. Avengers: Secret Wars is currently set for release on December 17, 2027.

5) Shang-Chi 2

2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a major success, and the eponymous hero proved hugely popular with fans. Though a sequel was swiftly announced, it has yet to materialize, and a concrete release date has not been set. However, the Shang-Chi solo sequel has been confirmed as still in development, with every indication being that it will come some time after the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga.

4) Untitled X-Men Movie

An exact release date for the MCU’s X-Men reboot might not be set, but the fact that the movie is happening is enough for it to be one of the most anticipated MCU projects in the works. Following the end of the Multiverse Saga, the MCU will reboot the X-Men into the franchise, establishing its own iteration of the iconic mutant characters. The MCU’s live-action X-Men movie is one of the most eagerly awaited movies in the history of the franchise, and many fans simply can’t wait to see it come to fruition.

3) Armor Wars

Though it was once conceived as an MCU Disney+ series, Armor Wars has since transformed into a feature-length cinematic release. The idea has been in the works since as early as 2020, and although no release date has been set, some details about its plot and cast have been announced. Yassir Lester is attached to write with Don Cheadle starring as War Machine, and Armor Wars‘ story will reportedly follow James Rhodes as he attempts to recover Stark tech that falls into the wrong hands.

2) Black Panther 3

Although not much is known about the release of Black Panther 3, the movie has been announced to be in the works. Ryan Coogler has been confirmed as returning to helm a third Black Panther movie, with Denzel Washington reportedly approached to feature in a role. The movie is expected to release sometime in 2028, and while very few concrete details are known, it’s already an anticipated MCU release.

1) Blade

While Marvel’s Blade movie has seemingly entered development purgatory, the film is still in the works. Mahershala Ali has been cast to play the eponymous vampire hunter, and Mia Goth has also been cast as Lilith, and the movie has had several directors attached over the course of its early development. Though no release date is currently in sight, the MCU’s Blade movie remains one of the franchise’s most enticing prospects.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!