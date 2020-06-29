Alan Tudyk Reveals a Positive Spin for Star Wars Prequels

✖

More often than not, the Star Wars prequels catch a fair amount of flack. Thankfully for inquiring minds, Alan Tudyk has cracked the puzzle, finally unearthing one of the most positive parts of the trilogy. As the funnyman says, the best of the trilogy is the fact it leads directly to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Tudyk, of course, plays K-2SO in Rogue One, an Imperial droid who's reprogrammed to become a sympathizer to the Rebel Alliance.

They led to Rogue One. https://t.co/sYlWxadTBm — alan tudyk (@AlanTudyk) June 29, 2020

As with most movies and shows from the House of Mouse, Rogue One came with a budget that would have let a stunt double perform the motion capture for K-2SO. Instead, as Tudyk has previously said, he wouldn't have taken the role if he wasn't able to perform the capture himself.

“I don’t want anybody else doing that,” Tudyk shared at a Television Critics Association event earlier this year. “It means a lot to me. They offered it but it’s not a voice over job for me. Because his face doesn’t move, that’s what you have is your body to show emotion. And because of [playing I, Robot's] Sonny and just because of theater, I’m trained. I studied that and it’s something I enjoy.”

Often times the source of comedic relief, K-2SO partnered with Diego Luna's Cassian Andor — a covert operative for the Alliance. If you liked the duo, you're in good luck as they're both set to return in Disney+'s Andor series actively in development. With everyone dead as a result of Rogue One, Cassian Andor will take place sometime between the film and Revenge of the Sith.

"Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me," Luna previously explained of his new opportunity. "I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply."

"The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire," the show's synopsis reads.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is now streaming on Disney+.

What other Star Wars spinoffs would you like to see? Think it over and let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting the writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.