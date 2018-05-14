‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Standard and 4K Blu-rays Get a Massive Discount

If you’re in the camp of fans that enjoyed Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi but have yet to own it on Blu-ray, now would be a good time to add it to your collection. The movie has been a Blu-ray sales juggernaut since it was released, but that didn’t stop Amazon from lowering the price. Currently, the standard Blu-ray is available to Amazon Prime members for $19.99 (50% off), and the 4K Blu-ray is available for $22.49 (44% off). Both of these prices are all-time lows.

If you’re still on the fence about picking up Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Blu-ray, the fantastic list of special features might sway you. The breakdown of those special features are as follows:

The Director and the Jedi — Go deep behind the scenes with writer-director Rian Johnson on an intimate and personal journey through the production of the movie — and experience what it’s like to helm a global franchise and cultural phenomenon.

Balance of the Force — Explore the mythology of the Force and why Rian Johnson chose to interpret its role in such a unique way.

Scene Breakdown: Lighting the Spark: Creating the Space Battle — Get a close-up look at the epic space battle, from the sounds that help propel the action, through the practical and visual effects, to the characters who bring it all to life.

Scene Breakdown: Snoke and Mirrors — Motion capture and Star Wars collide as the filmmakers take us through the detailed process of creating the movie’s malevolent master villain.

Scene Breakdown: Showdown on Crait — Break down everything that went into creating the stunning world seen in the movie’s final confrontation, including the interplay between real-word locations and visual effects, reimagining the walkers, designing the crystal foxes, and much more.

Andy Serkis Live! (One Night Only) — Writer-director Rian Johnson presents two exclusive sequences from the movie featuring Andy Serkis’ riveting, raw on-set performance before his digital makeover into Snoke.

Deleted Scenes — With an introduction and optional commentary by writer-director Rian Johnson.

Audio Commentary — View the movie with in-depth feature audio commentary by writer-director Rian Johnson.

