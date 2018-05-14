‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Standard and 4K Blu-rays Get a Massive Discount

If you’re in the camp of fans that enjoyed Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi but have yet to own it on Blu-ray, now would be a good time to add it to your collection. The movie has been a Blu-ray sales juggernaut since it was released, but that didn’t stop Amazon from lowering the price. Currently, the standard Blu-ray is available to Amazon Prime members for $19.99 (50% off), and the 4K Blu-ray is available for $22.49 (44% off). Both of these prices are all-time lows.
If you’re still on the fence about picking up Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Blu-ray, the fantastic list of special features might sway you. The breakdown of those special features are as follows:
- The Director and the Jedi — Go deep behind the scenes with writer-director Rian Johnson on an intimate and personal journey through the production of the movie — and experience what it’s like to helm a global franchise and cultural phenomenon.
- Balance of the Force — Explore the mythology of the Force and why Rian Johnson chose to interpret its role in such a unique way.
- Scene Breakdown: Lighting the Spark: Creating the Space Battle — Get a close-up look at the epic space battle, from the sounds that help propel the action, through the practical and visual effects, to the characters who bring it all to life.
- Scene Breakdown: Snoke and Mirrors — Motion capture and Star Wars collide as the filmmakers take us through the detailed process of creating the movie’s malevolent master villain.
- Scene Breakdown: Showdown on Crait — Break down everything that went into creating the stunning world seen in the movie’s final confrontation, including the interplay between real-word locations and visual effects, reimagining the walkers, designing the crystal foxes, and much more.
- Andy Serkis Live! (One Night Only) — Writer-director Rian Johnson presents two exclusive sequences from the movie featuring Andy Serkis’ riveting, raw on-set performance before his digital makeover into Snoke.
- Deleted Scenes — With an introduction and optional commentary by writer-director Rian Johnson.
- Audio Commentary — View the movie with in-depth feature audio commentary by writer-director Rian Johnson.
