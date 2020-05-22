Star Wars Fan Uncovers Sneaky Han Solo Tribute in The Last Jedi

✖

When a Star Wars movie lands in theaters, fans are overwhelmed by the adventure, with subsequent viewings revealing all sorts of new details, such as the fact that a bomb in the opening sequence of Star Wars: The Last Jedi being inscribed with the phrase "Han Says Hi" in Aurebesh. The real-world tradition of writing messages on bombs intended for their targets was often seen during World War II, with this detail in The Last Jedi serving as a reference to that concept as the Resistance, led by Poe Dameron, engaged in a risky assault on the First Order, which saw the loss of many pilots, including Paige Tico.

User Caterpill420 pointed out the detail over on Reddit, with a simple translation from Aurebesh into English revealing the secret message that only appears on screen for a few moments. Viewers can also see a bomb with a smiley face scrawled on it.

In the years following the release of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, those films served as the most divisive corner of the fandom, as their playful tone geared more towards younger audiences than the adult audiences who were already fans of the franchise. That all changed when The Last Jedi hit theaters, as it has since become a catalyst for most conversations surrounding the galaxy far, far away.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

The Last Jedi earned critical praise, with many fans appreciating the ways in which writer/director Rian Johnson explored unexpected themes and narratives, while other fans were disappointed by the ways in which it deviated from expectations. In the years since its release, fans still get into heated discussions surrounding the film, though it's possible that the follow-up film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, has sparked just as much division among fans. Having the difficult task of wrapping up not only the sequel trilogy but also the entire Skywalker Saga, The Rise of Skywalker earned some of the worst critical reviews of the entire franchise, including the prequel trilogy.

While some audiences might not have enjoyed The Last Jedi, Lucasfilm had a much more positive experience with the production. Before the film even landed in theaters, the studio announced that Johnson would develop a trilogy of films at some point in the future, but between some of their theatrical disappointments and filmmaker shakeups, there has been no official update on when those films could move forward.

The entire Skywalker Saga is currently streaming on Disney+.

Had you noticed this details? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.