Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 Film Contagion Cracks iTunes’ Top 10 Amid Coronavirus Scares

The coronavirus outbreak in China is having serious global impact. Not only is there concern for the disease’s spread as confirmed cases begin to show up across the globe including some in the United States, but the outbreak is also impacting the entertainment industry, with some Chinese theater chains closing over disease concerns, a move that could have major box office implications. However, the coronavirus impact on entertainment isn’t entirely negative. It’s prompted new interest a sci-fi thriller about a China-born virus that goes global: Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Contagion has suddenly moved to the top ten on iTunes’ movie rental chart putting it among newer releases such as Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Parasite, and Hustlers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Released in 2011, Contagion centers around the spread of a virus that is brought back to the United States from Hong Kong by a woman (Gwyneth Paltrow) who dies shortly after developing cold and flu-like symptoms. Her son also dies, but her husband, played by Matt Damon, is immune and survives. The disease soon spreads to others the woman had contact with and in short order, there’s a devastating global pandemic with a huge global death toll.

While the current coronavirus outbreak is by no means that extreme, it’s understandable that the film would see a sudden surge in popularity given the current events. As for the real coronavirus outbreak, per latest reports the disease has killed over 100 people with more than 4500 confirmed cases as of Tuesday. Believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, airports in the United States have begun expanding their screening and are even testing passengers arriving from China for the illness.

Beyond movies, the coronavirus outbreak has also had an impact on Shanghai Disneyland. The resort announced last week that it would be closed until further notice.

When you visit the home page of the Shanghai Disneyland website, you’ll see a statement that confirms that the park will be shut down beginning on Saturday, and that a reopening date will be announced at a later time.

“In response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and in order to ensure the health and safety of our guests and Cast, Shanghai Disney Resort is temporarily closing Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown including Walt Disney Grand Theatre and Wishing Star Park, starting January 25, 2020,” reads the statement. “We will continue to carefully monitor the situation and be in close contact with the local government, and we will announce the reopening date upon confirmation.”