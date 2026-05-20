Steve McQueen’s Classic 54-Year-Old Thriller Getting 2nd Remake at Netflix, From Director of 1 of Its Biggest Shows

Over the course of his legendary career, Steve McQueen starred in some of the best films of all time. His résumé includes classics such as Bullit, The Magnificent Seven, and The Great Escape. Even though these titles rank among the greatest Hollywood has to offer, that hasn’t stopped new generations from attempting to remake some of McQueen’s signature vehicles. Audiences have been treated to new versions of The Thomas Crown Affair (with another one on the way from Michael B. Jordan) and The Magnificent Seven. Another McQueen film is getting the remake treatment for the second time.

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According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is developing a remake of McQueen’s crime thriller The Getaway. Philip Barantini, who helmed the streamer’s hit series Adolescence, is attached to direct. The Town and The Batman screenwriter Peter Craig is penning the script. As of this writing, no cast, production timeline, or release date has been announced.

The Getaway Is Being Remade for the Second Time (But When Will We See It?)

If the concept of a Getaway remake sounds familiar, that’s because it’s happened once before. There was a version starring Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, which was released in 1994. Unlike the McQueen vehicle (which was a box office hit), the ’94 film tanked commercially, earning just $30 million against a $37 million production budget. Interestingly, despite sporting a compelling premise (an ex-con and his wife go on the run after a heist goes awry), neither iteration earned positive reviews upon release — although the McQueen version has since been reappraised. Netflix clearly sees potential in retelling this story.

The streamer has put together a strong creative team. Craig’s filmography suggests he’s well-suited to write a crime drama, and Barantini earned numerous accolades (including two Emmy wins) for his work on Adolescence. The two should work well together, but it could take a while for The Getaway to get off the ground. Barantini is currently in production on the upcoming Netflix series Rabbit, Rabbit (which Craig created). He also has Enola Holmes 3 on the way, but the latest installment in Netflix’s hit film franchise is scheduled to premiere in July.

Assuming everything goes smoothly on Rabbit, Rabbit moving forward, it’ll probably be a couple of years before we see Barantini’s take on The Getaway. That may not be the worst turn of events, however, as it’ll ensure Craig has plenty of time to iron out a script and the filmmakers can conduct a thorough casting search. Because The Getaway revolves around a couple, identifying a pair of actors with sublime chemistry is key. The casting process should be extensive, including numerous chemistry to ensure the two stars are the ideal match.

It is important to keep in mind that the announcement of a project is not necessarily a guarantee it will come to fruition. As films or TV shows make their way through development, things can change and creatives can drop out. But for now, it looks like The Getaway will be Barantini’s top priority once he’s done with Rabbit, Rabbit. Netflix seems to have high aspirations for The Getaway, so they’re going to want to move forward quickly. It’ll be interesting to see if the streamer decides to give the film a theatrical release or if it’ll go straight to Netflix.

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