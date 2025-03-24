3 Shows to Watch After Adolescence

Netflix’s limited series Adolescence has quickly established itself as one of the most compelling crime dramas of 2025. Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, the four-part series follows the arrest and subsequent legal proceedings of 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) after he’s accused of murdering a female classmate. What sets the show apart is not just its unflinching look at youth violence but its revolutionary filming technique, as each episode is shot in a single, unbroken take, creating an immersive and claustrophobic viewing experience. The series has earned widespread critical acclaim for its raw performances, particularly from newcomer Owen Cooper and veteran Stephen Graham as Jamie’s devastated father, Eddie.

Adolescence doesn’t shy away from exploring complex themes like online radicalization, incel subculture, and the failures of systems meant to protect vulnerable teenagers. Its examination of how social media can transform teenage angst into something far more dangerous has also sparked conversations about youth mental health and the digital landscape that modern adolescents navigate. For viewers who found themselves captivated by Adolescence‘s blend of crime drama, family tragedy, and societal commentary, the three shows below offer similar thematic depth and emotional resonance. Here’s our pick for the three shows you should watch after Adolescence.

Broadchurch

Image courtesy of ITV

Set in the fictional coastal town of Dorset, England, Broadchurch begins with the discovery of 11-year-old Danny Latimer’s body on a beach, sending shockwaves through a tight-knit community where everyone seems to harbor secrets. Like Adolescence, the series excels at depicting the ripple effects of childhood tragedy, exploring not just the investigation led by detectives Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) but the devastating impact on Danny’s family and the entire town. Chris Chibnall’s masterful writing ensures that the show never treats its central mystery as mere entertainment, instead using it as a lens to examine how grief, suspicion, and media attention can transform a community.

What makes Broadchurch particularly resonant for fans of Adolescence is its unflinching portrayal of parental anguish and its nuanced exploration of how well we truly know the people closest to us. The series shares Adolescence‘s commitment to authenticity with performances that capture the messy, complicated reality of processing trauma. All three seasons of Broadchurch maintain the tense, emotionally raw atmosphere that made Adolescence so compelling while expanding its scope to examine broader questions about justice, forgiveness, and community resilience.

Defending Jacob

Image courtesy of Apple TV+

Based on William Landay’s 2012 novel, Defending Jacob stars Chris Evans as Andy Barber, an assistant district attorney whose world implodes when his 14-year-old son Jacob (Jaeden Martell) is accused of murdering a classmate. The Apple TV+ miniseries shares significant thematic territory with Adolescence, particularly in its exploration of how parents grapple with the possibility that their child might be capable of violence. Much like Stephen Graham’s Eddie Miller in Adolescence, Evans’ Andy must confront his own parental blindspots and family history as evidence mounts against his son.

Defending Jacob distinguishes itself through its exploration of genetics versus environment, as Andy discovers a family history of violence that may have been passed down to his son. In addition, Michelle Dockery delivers a stunning performance as Laurie Barber, Jacob’s mother, whose relationship with both her husband and son deteriorates as her doubts about Jacob’s innocence grow. Finally, Defending Jacob raises provocative questions about the legal system’s treatment of juvenile offenders and the impossibility of absolute certainty in matters of guilt and innocence.

Mare of Easttown

Image courtesy of HBO

HBO’s Mare of Easttown stars Kate Winslet as Detective Mare Sheehan, investigating the murder of a teenage mother while her own life crumbles around her. Set in a struggling Pennsylvania town, the seven-episode limited series masterfully balances its central mystery with an authentic portrait of working-class America rarely seen on television.

Winslet’s Emmy-winning performance anchors the show as Mare, a former basketball star whose local celebrity status offers no protection from tragedy. Still processing her son’s suicide, fighting for custody of her grandson, and facing criticism for failing to solve another young woman’s disappearance, Mare throws herself into her latest case with a self-destructive intensity. Like Adolescence, the series examines how violence against young women reveals deeper community fractures, while never losing sight of the personal toll that violence takes on both victims and survivors.

What other series would you recommend for fans of Adolescence? Let us know in the comments!