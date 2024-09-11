Michael B. Jordan's Next Movie as Director and Star Is a Major Remake

Michael B. Jordan has his next project lined up, and it will again see him pull double duty as director and star. The beloved actor has never been shy about his filmmaking aspirations and stepped behind the camera for the first time with last year's Creed III. He will next turn his attention to a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair for Amazon MGM Studios, which had previously cast him in the film's lead role.

According to a new report from Deadline, Jordan will pull double duty on The Thomas Crown Affair, marking his first time back as director since Creed III. The film is also planned to get a wide theatrical release around the globe, just as Creed III did. Jordan will also produce for his Outlier Society production banner alongside Elizabeth Raposo.

This will be the third time The Thomas Crown Affair is hitting the big screen, following the 1968 Steve McQueen vehicle and the 1999 remake that starred Pierce Brosnan. The script for this new iteration was written by Drew Pearce.

Jordan will be moving on to The Thomas Crown Affair after wrapping filming on his next partnership with Black Panther and Creed director Ryan Coogler. They recently worked together on a star-studded vampire movie at Warner Bros.

Michael B. Jordan's Directorial Career



Jordan stepped in as the director of the Creed franchise in its third installment, and he was clear after that experience that he was ready to do more. While appearing on Good Morning America last year, Jordan said he was eager to direct another movie and put into action everything he'd just learned.

"I have to," Jordan said when asked if he wants to direct again. "All the lessons that I learned on this first try, I want to get back at it and do it again. I kind of love it. I love it." During the interview, Jordan also talked about his favorite aspect of directing as well as the difficulties of directing and starring in the same movie.

"I think as an actor you're always a part of somebody else's vision and you're trying to be the best you can to the best of your ability," he said. "But when you have a vision in your head -- and you can see it clearly -- to get other people to see the exact same thing that you see, I think that's really satisfying." He added, "Being able to prep, train and prepare for the next day of shooting -- that's probably ... what the hardest thing was for me."