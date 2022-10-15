Steve-O and Wee Man Reveal How Much Money They Made For Tony Hawk Game

Steve-O and Wee Man have revealed the amount of money they made for their roles in Tony Hawk's Underground 2. The Tony Hawk games were some of the biggest video games in the early 2000s thanks to their fresh, fluid gameplay that made you feel like a proper pro skater and the absurd antics of some of the later games. The franchise helped popularize the skating genre and laid the groundwork for EA's Skate series which is aiming to make a comeback in the near future. The Tony Hawk games are in a strange place at the moment as Activision doesn't seem to have a ton of interest in putting the right resources into a new game or remakes of older entries following the acclaimed release of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 in 2020.

Regardless, during the heyday of the franchise, the Tony Hawk games featured some huge celebrities including the Jackass crew. Speaking on Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast, Steve-O and Jason 'Wee Man' Acuna spoke about how influential the Tony Hawk games were on the sport of skateboarding. The two started talking about how lucrative their roles in Tony Hawk's Underground 2 were for them at that time, especially since Steve-O was basically a secret cameo character in the game. The pair revealed they were paid about $5,000 a piece for their smaller roles, but the main players like Bam Margera and Tony Hawk were given "life changing money" estimated to be in the millions. You can watch the clip below (it's worth noting Wee Man says he was in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2, but he may have misspoke since he was only in Tony Hawk's Underground 2).

The Tony Hawk series thrived on the PlayStation 2 and was a key franchise for the consoles that released during that era. Whether or not Tony Hawk games will ever make a proper return remains to be seen, but it's not something fans should hold their breath for under the current leadership of Activision. Perhaps if things change with the Microsoft acquisition, it could result in more Tony Hawk titles.

