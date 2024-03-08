Stranger Things 5: Millie Bobby Brown on Eleven's Ending

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has been thinking about Eleven's ending. Season 5 of the Netflix series is coming up and a sense of finally is setting in around the actors. Brown talked to Collider ahead of Damsel and reflected on Eleven's journey so far. Stranger Things 5 is set to speed viewers toward the endgame. A lot of people watching out there aren't exactly expecting a happy ending. For the actress, she knows, "it's gonna be hard" to say goodbye to one of her most popular roles. But, the future comes no matter what. Brown has made sure that she'll carry Eleven with her wherever she goes next in a very clever way. Check out what she had to say down below!

"Well, I'm really emotional, and I do attach myself to characters," Brown said during the interview. "I got the Eleven tattoo, so I always feel like there's gonna be a sense of her with me, and I'll always go back to her for reference. Of course, I wanna grow as an actor and as a person, but of course, that's always gonna be my home and my root to who I was and who I am."

Heightened Stakes For Stranger Things Season 5

(Photo: Netflix)

None of the cast or crew is hiding the fact that Stranger Things 5 is dialing up the tension and grandeur for this season. Series creator Matt Duffer talked to The Guardian about the final season of the show. He mentioned that Season 5 is the most like Season 1. So, expect a lot of the core gang talking to each other and interacting. In recent outings, that can be kind of hard to come by as the Hawkins kids got scattered to the winds by life. That might be true, but they're all back together and not for a happy occasion this time around.

"This season – it's like Season 1 on steroids," Matt Duffertold The Guardian. "It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in Season 1. And, yes, there may be spinoffs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here."

New Stars Adjust To Stranger Things

Stranger Things 5 has welcomed some new faces into the fold. Linda Hamilton is a film fan favorite and she's aboard the Netflix mega-hit this time around. The actress told US Weekly that joining the Duffer Bros. circus has kind of ruined the series for her. While Hamilton is being a little playful there, seeing what goes on behind the curtain would destroy some of the mystique behind a series like Stranger Things. While the star might know what's going on with her season, she's also not giving anything away.

"I've watched every season with relish. I just love it ... So it's kind of, like, imposter syndrome where I don't [feel that I] fit in there. That's a whole world set in the '80s," Hamilton revealed. "When you really buy into something, you don't see yourself in it. So I think in a way, it kind of ruined the show for me. I never watch [a project], once I'm in something ... It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So I won't be watching [Season 5]."

