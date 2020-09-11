Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (September 11)

The weekend of September 4th was one of the biggest of the entire year for streaming services, as several prominent titles were all put online within a day or two of one another. Mulan, I'm Thinking of Ending Things, Raised By Wolves, and The Boys Season 2 were just some of the titles that made their debut last week. If you're hoping for a second major streaming weekend in a row, you may be a little disappointed by what Netflix, Disney+, and the other services have on deck over the next few days.

There really aren't any massive new titles arriving on streaming this weekend, but that doesn't mean there won't be plenty of solid content to check out. Most new streaming originals are held for Fridays, but Netflix actually dropped quite a few titles on Thursday, including The Babysitter: Killer Queen. The service is also debuting original shows Julie and the Phantoms and The Duchess this weekend.

Prime Video doesn't have much in the way of additions this week, but there is a new episode of The Boys now available to stream. Disney+ has added some new episodes of its shows as well, in addition to Christopher Robin, which makes its way over from Netflix. After releasing the first season of Woke earlier in the week, Hulu is adding the 2013 thriller Prisoners to its lineup.

You can check out the full list this weekend's new streaming arrivals below.