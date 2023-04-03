Super Mario Bros. Stars Reveal Whether They're Buying Twitter Blue

According to Twitter, "legacy" verification -- the blue checks previously issued prior to the creation of Twitter Blue -- is in the process of "wrapping up." Originally, CEO Elon Musk had said that the legacy checkmarks would disappear on Saturday, with a tweet from @Verified on Twitter sharing the more accurate claim that they "will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks" on April 1. When the checkmarks did not disappear, users asked Musk what happened, and he said that they were going to let legacy checkmarks ride for a few weeks. With many saying that the blue checkmark will be a liability rather than an asset once the program fully rolls out, celebrities and brands are struggling with what to do. For example, The New York Times lost their verification check over the weekend, after someone pointed out to Musk that the newspaper had publicly said they would never pay for Twitter.

Variety talked to both Chris Pratt and Jack Black about the program at the premiere for Super Mario Bros., asking whether they would be willing to pay for verification. Shaking our Magic 8-Ball, it looks like the odds are not very good.

"I don't know if I'm going to pay for it," Jack Black said. "I'm a little embarrassed by the blue check to be honest with you. Maybe it's cooler not to have checks. It's definitely not cool to pay for it. I'm gonna see what happens if I don't pay for it. I'm gonna call his bluff, see if he really takes my check away."

"I don't know," said Pratt. "I care deeply about all of [my followers]. I'll do whatever I have to do to stay a part of their lives because I respect their attention and I love to use it as an opportunity to talk to them when I'm doing movies and stuff."

You can see the film's synopsis below.

Based on the world of Nintendo's Mario games, the film invites audiences into a vibrant, thrilling new universe unlike any created before in an action-packed, exuberant cinematic comedy event.

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario taps into his own power.

Super Mario Bros. will be in theaters on Friday.