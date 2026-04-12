Super Mario Galaxy Movie Becomes First 2026 Film to Reach Major Box Office Milestone

Thanks to blockbuster hits like Project Hail Mary and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the 2026 box office got off to a very strong start. Business is up from this point last year, and with several more highly anticipated films on the way, that’s a very encouraging sign for theater owners as they look ahead to the rest of this year. The always busy summer movie season could potentially delivery several $1 billion titles, and cinephiles are already making preparations for “Dunesday” this December. It remains to be seen which movie will end 2026 as the year’s highest-grossing title, but for now, all the films will be chasing a certain heroic plummer.

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According to Deadline, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie easily won its second weekend in a row with a domestic haul of $69 million. That raised its stateside total to $308.1 million, making The Super Mario Galaxy Movie the first film of 2026 to pass that milestone. Worldwide, the animated sequel currently stands at $629 million. To date, it is the second-highest-grossing movie of the year globally, behind only the Chinese sequel Pegasus 3 ($645 million).

Can Anything Beat The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at the Box Office This Year?

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is a little behind where 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie was at this point in its record-breaking run (about 13%), but it’s building on the success of its predecessor and will undoubtedly be one of the year’s highest-grossing films. The first Super Mario Bros. Movie ultimately made $574.9 million. Barring a surge, it doesn’t look like The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will top that figure, but a $500 million domestic total is certainly in range, setting a very high bar for the rest of 2026’s tentpoles to clear. In 2023, only Barbie made more domestically than Mario.

Last year, there weren’t any movies that hit the $500 million mark domestically. The highest-grossing title in the U.S. was Zootopia 2 with $428.1 million. Granted, there were two 2024 releases to clear $600 million domestically (Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine), but it’s become increasingly rare for movies to earn that much in theaters. Since 2021, only seven films have made $500+ million domestically, so topping The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be no easy task for even some of the year’s most exciting blockbusters.

That said, there are a few that conceivably could have a realistic shot. Toy Story 5, the latest installment in Pixar’s flagship franchise, opens in June. Back in 2019, Toy Story 4 grossed $434 million domestically. Getting to $500 million would be a sizable jump, but it’s doable — especially if word of mouth is strong (plus, you have to factor in seven years worth of inflation). Given the popularity of the Moana franchise, the live-action remake of the first film has an outside chance as well; in 2024, Moana 2 made $460.4 million. Again, $500 million would be a significant increase, but Moana could get there, depending on how well it’s received.

It might be Marvel that has the strongest odds of toppling The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. After a down year in 2025, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is poised to come storming back with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday. It would be unrealistic to expect either of these to match or best the record numbers posted by their respective predecessors (Spider-Man: No Way Home made $804.7 million; Avengers: Endgame made $858.3 million), but both are going to be sizable draws. As a matter of fact, the only Avengers movie to earn below $500 million domestically was Age of Ultron, so that particular franchise has a solid track record. Admittedly, the MCU is in a very different place now, and Doomsday will be contending with Dune: Part Three (missing out on premium-format screenings), but it’ll still be a massive event.

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