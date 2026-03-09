Super Mario Galaxy New Look – Watch The Final Trailer

When The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released in 2023, the decades of lore and hype waiting for a proper Mario film propelled the movie to become one of the biggest hits of the decade and a billion-dollar blockbuster. That, along with its post-credit tease, meant a sequel was a guarantee, and in less than a month, we’ll finally get to see the follow-up when The Super Mario Galaxy Movie debuts. Now, the final trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has arrived ahead of the sequel’s release on April 1.

The new look was revealed at the latest Nintendo Direct, which arrived ahead of tomorrow’s “MAR10” day (the celebration of all things Mario that occurs on March 10th every year). One key detail confirmed in the direct is that Mario and Luigi will be together for the entire film, addressing a major complaint that was levied at the first film. Here it is:

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Final Trailer Delivers Major Teases

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie final trailer and Nintendo Direct have confirmed even more voice actors who will bring the iconic characters from the video games to life. Perhaps the biggest confirmation is the reveal that none other than Donald Glover will be voicing Yoshi in the upcoming film. Furthermore, Nintendo and Illumination have confirmed two more voice actors, with Luiz Guzman set to provide his voice for Wart, the iconic villain who will return to the Mario series after a decades-long absence. Finally, Nintendo confirmed that a major Super Mario Galaxy game character will appear in the film, with Issa Rae voicing the Honey Queen in the film.

Jack Black, the voice of Bowser in the Mario movies, confirmed in the Nintendo Direct that he’s recently seen the final cut of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, hyping up the different worlds that appear in the film. Benny Safdie, the voice for Bowser Jr., also teased how his character’s magic paintbrush will add a new layer to the movie, with the trailer revealing the powers it possesses. Finally, Brie Larson, noted gamer herself, noted how much she loves Super Mario Galaxy, the game, and how much it means to her to become the voice of Rosalina.

The Nintendo Direct had one final tease from Illumination’s own Chris Meledandri about cameos and characters that will appear in the final film. The CEO of the animation company teased that they haven’t revealed every little detail from the film either, teasing “some big surprises” and some “very small.” Given the level of detail found in the first The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it’s not hard to imagine a ton of blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameos for the sequel. Fans remained convinced that there may be another intergalactic appearance in the film, with rumors swirling that Fox McCloud from Star Fox may appear. That remains unconfirmed, but given the setting of the movie and the teases from the crew today, those rumors aren’t going away any time soon.

Look for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie to arrive in theaters on April 1.

