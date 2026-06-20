Supergirl Tracking Below The Flash in Disappointing Box Office Prediction

It feels like a true hallmark of summer when there’s a superhero movie coming out in theaters. It’s something everyone can enjoy, from the kids to their parents, and especially the rest of us turbo-nerds looking for our next fandom fix. But things aren’t looking too hot for the film that most were considering to be one of the box office blockbusters of the summer—at least that’s the case if Box Office Theory is to be believed about their newest projections.

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The box office forecasters don’t think Supergirl will be bringing the heat when it drops in just a few days, projecting it to earn even less money than The Flash, which grossed $55 million domestically. They were sure to caveat that the holiday weekend might be skewing their forecasts, but the $40 million they’re projecting still feels like a pretty dismal number compared to Superman‘s $122 million opening weekend. And definitely one of the driving forces behind this mid-projection is the lifting of the movie’s social media embargo, with pretty mixed reviews now rolling in.

So What’s the Deal with Supergirl?

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

ComicBook’s own Chris Killian said in a tweet, “If you threw [Guardians of the Galaxy], True Grit, and Mad Max into a DC blender, you’d get Supergirl — a grimy, funny, yet surprisingly somber space adventure. Milly shines, especially when we get into Kara’s tragic backstory, but Jason Momoa is having the fraggin’ time of his life as Lobo.” That honestly sounds pretty amazing. So what seems to be the problem? So far, critics can’t agree on whether or not the movie is badass or bland, with each new review seeming to contradict the last—though most sing both Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa’s praises for their performances.

It seems the biggest thing the film has going for it, beyond the fact that it’s drawing major comparisons to Mad Max, is the casting. Alcock absolutely kills it as Kara, bringing a moody aloofness to a wildly tragic backstory in a way that feels raw, real, and relatable. Speaking with Variety last month, she opened up about taking on the iconic role, saying, “Well, I get one big, bad, beautiful life. Why not f*cking go for it?’ Just f*cking go for it! What are you, scared? Get over yourself.” And those are the vibes she seems to bring to the role, wholly embodying the feelings that led her to accept it in the first place. Also, it’s no secret that Momoa’s Lobo is already a fan-favorite, giving audiences just enough to keep wanting more from his next appearance—whenever that may be. Obviously, critics also raved about David Corenswet returning as Superman, who continues to bring a sweet, emotional depth to the role.

Supergirl opens in theaters on June 26th.

What are your thoughts on this opening weekend projection? Does it match up with your level of excitement, or are the numbers off? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other DC fans are saying.