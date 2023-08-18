Superman 5-Film Collection 4K Blu-ray Box Set Is 44% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

To celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Man of Steel, Warner Bros. brought four classic Christopher Reeve Superman films to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (plus the Richard Donner Cut of Superman II) as part of a 5-film box set. If you haven't picked it up yet, now would be a good time. The set is currently available here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $74.99, which is 44% off the list price and a match for its all-time low.

The set includes Superman: The Movie (1978), Superman II & The Richard Donner Cut (1979-2006), Superman III (1983), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) on 4K Blu-ray with a digital download code. The full list of special features for each film can be found below.

Superman: The Movie

Studio description: A box-office smash, an Academy Award-winner and a fan favourite since it first flew into theaters, Superman: The Movie assembles a cast and creative contingent as only a big movie can. As its heart (and for three sequels) is Christopher Reeve's intelligent, affectionate portrayal of a most human Man of Steel. Reeve, Marlon Brando (Jor-El), Gene Hackman (Lex Luthor) and Margot Kidder (Lois Lane) give performances that fuel the film's aura of legend. Watching Superman isn't just like being a kid again. It's better. Includes theatrical version on both 4K Blu-ray and remastered Blu-ray.

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spangler

The Making of Superman – vintage featurette

Superman and the Mole-Men – vintage featurette

Super-Rabbit – 1943 WB cartoon

Snafuperman – 1944 WB cartoon

Stupor Duck – 1956 WB cartoon

TV Spot

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles

Superman II & The Richard Donner Cut

Studio description: Theatrical cut. Unwittingly released from Phantom Zone imprisonment, three superpowered Planet Krypton criminals (Terence Stamp, Sarah Douglas and Jack O'Halloran) plan to enslave Earth – just when Superman (Christopher Reeve) decides to show a more romantic side to Lois Lane (Margot Kidder). Gene Hackman also returns as Lex Luthor in this sequel that features a top supporting cast, witty Richard Lester direction, and visuals that astound and delight.

The Richard Donner Cut. Director Richard Donner began shooting Superman II while concurrently filming Superman: The Movie, though the theatrical version of the film was ultimately directed by Richard Lester. In 2006, Donner's original unique vision was released for the first time. Jor-El (Marlon Brando in footage cut from the theatrical version) appears in key scenes that amplify Superman lore and deepen the relationship between father and son. Lois Lane plots more schemes to unmask Clark Kent as Superman. With so many changes, large and small, including a different beginning and resolution, this version is an eye-opening alternate experience.

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spengler

The Making of Superman II – 1980 TV Special

Superman's Soufflé – Deleted scene

Fleischer Studios' Superman vintage cartoons

First Flight

The Mechanical Monster

Billion Dollar Limited

The Arctic Giant

The Bulleteers

The Magnetic Telescope

Electric Earthquake

Volcano

Terror on the Midway

Theatrical trailer

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles

Superman III

Studio description: Meet Gus Gorman (Richard Pryor), a naive computer-programming natural. For him a keyboard is a weapon – and, as a result, Superman faces the microelectronic menace of his life. Christopher Reeve reprises his signature role, deepening his character's human side as Clark Kent sees Lana Lang (Annette O'Toole) at a Smallville High class reunion. And when the Man of Steel becomes his own worst enemy after exposure to Kryptonite, Reeve pulls off both roles with dazzling skill. Relive Superman III with all its heart, heroism and high-flying humor.

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Commentary by Ilya Salkind and Pierre Spengler

The Making of Superman III – 1983 TV special

Deleted scenes

Save my baby

To the rescue

Making up

Going to see the boss

Hatching the plan

The con

Rooftop ski

Boss wants this to go

Superman honored

Gus' speech

Hanging up on Brad

Theatrical trailer

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Studio description: Christopher Reeve not only dons the title hero's cape for the fourth time but also helped develop the movie's provocative theme: nuclear disarmament. To make the world safe for nuclear arms merchants, Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman) creates a new being to challenge the Man of Steel: the radiation-charged Nuclear Man (Mark Pillow). The two foes clash in an explosive extravaganza that sees Superman save the Statue of Liberty, plug the volcanic eruption of Mount Etna and rebuild the demolished Great Wall of China.