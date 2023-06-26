Superman: Legacy Report Reveals Major Detail About James Gunn's DC Universe

James Gunn and Peter Safran are now in charge of DC Studios, working with Warner Bros. Discovery to craft a new universe of movies and Max-exclusive television shows. The first film project on that arsenal will be Superman: Legacy, a new movie written and directed by Gunn himself, which has been at the center of a lot of casting speculation as of late. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter, which breaks down the latest updates surrounding Legacy's screen tests for Clark Kent / Superman and Lois Lane, adds another angle to that speculation in a fun way. According to their reporting, Superman: Legacy will partially concern "Superman joining a world in which superheroes already exist."

After existing rumors that Mr. Terrific and even members of The Authority could appear in Legacy, and knowledge that characters like Peacemaker and Blue Beetle will be folded into the new universe, this detail should not be too surprising. Still, the debate over Superman's place in the timeline of superheroes has endured for years, and has even popped up on the Internet in recent days. While Superman's debut in 1938's Action Comics #1 essentially kickstarted modern superhero storytelling, other interpretations have not regarded him to be DC's "first superhero." Over the years, the sliding scale timeline of DC canon has placed everyone from the Justice Society of America to Etrigan the Demon to Jonah Hex as having operated before Superman hit the scene.

What Is on the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed earlier this year, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

What do you think of the latest report surrounding Superman: Legacy? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Superman: Legacy is set to debut exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.