Superman: Legacy: Former Soap Opera Star Potentially in the Running for DC Hero

One of the most highly-anticipated superhero projects on the horizon is Superman: Legacy, with James Gunn's reboot of the man of steel set to usher in a whole new era for the DC Universe. Everyone is already speculating at length about who will step into Legacy's iconic roles — and apparently, a new contender could be in the running for the role. On Thursday, Variety reported that former The Bold and the Beautiful star Pierson Fodé has submitted a self-tape to play Clark Kent / Superman in Superman: Legacy. According to their reporting, Fodé's reel included footage of his childhood on a farm in Moses Lake, Washington. While there's no telling if Fodé, whose work also includes Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List and Supergirl, is actually on the shortlist for Legacy, their report hints that Gunn "liked what he saw."

Other actors whose names have been thrown out in the scuttlebutt around Legacy are Pearl's David Corenswet, Tom Brittney, and Andrew Richardson.

What is Superman: Legacy about?

According to DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained earlier this year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and his DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran revealed earlier this year, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.