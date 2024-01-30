James Gunn Shares Superman: Legacy Storyboards

Superman: Legacy has a ton of storyboards that James Gunn just showed off on Threads. Over on the social media platform, the director shared an image of a veritable truckload of storyboards in a box. No, he didn't show off the individual images. But, it's been clear that Gunn's been hard at work on Superman: Legacy lately. In the time around debunking various rumors about David Corenswet's costume and people wondering who the villain of the movie will be, the people over at DC have been grinding to make the best possible Superman project they can.

As part of the Gods and Monsters slate for DC Films, Superman: Legacy plays a pretty critical role in everything going on for the company. There are Creature Commandos and Swamp Thing projects alongside the heavy-hitters like Batman and Superman. It seems like James Gunn is oping for a wide variety of titles rather than just focusing on the biggest brand names. However, there is no bigger brand-name than Superman in the superhero space. Everything we've heard about the hero's solo adventure seems very promising.

DC Finds Their New Supergirl Actress

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is the new movie coming out as a part of James Gunn's revamped DC cinematic slate. This week, Milly Alcock was revealed to be cast in the role of Kara Zor-El. However, the report got confirmed by the Superman: Legacy director himself. He took to social media to celebrate a talented new star and her induction into the DC Universe. Alcock is a familiar face for Game of Thrones fans. She's been a massive part of the House of the Dragon prequel series. Now, she's going to be tasked with bringing one of Tom King's best comics to life on the big screen. Check out what Gunn had to say down below!

"This is accurate. Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I'm incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU," Gunn told his followers on Instagram. "Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for Supergirl. She embodies Kara as envisioned by @tomking_tk, @bilquis and Ana Nogueira."

James Gunn Directing Superman: Legacy

A lot of James Gunn's successes in the world of comic book film have come through elevating smaller characters. So, it might seem a little bit weird for the filmmaker to be taking on Superman: Legacy. On first blush, that skepticism might seem warranted. Well, Gunn took to Twitter when news of him directing the movie made the rounds and explained himself extremely well.

"I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him," Gunn began. "It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved."

"Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes," he added. "So I chose to finally take on writing the script. But I was hesitant to direct, despite the constant pestering by Peter Safran and others to commit (sorry, Peter). Just because I write something doesn't mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude. But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I'm incredibly excited as we begin this journey. #UpUpandAway"

Are you excited for Superman: Legacy? Let us know down in the comments!