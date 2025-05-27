Superman Movie Reveals the Full Extent of One Hero’s Powers in a Weird Way (& It’s Gross)

We may have just gotten a big hint about Metamorpho’s appearance and powers in the upcoming Superman movie thanks to a new toy available for pre-order, but this is far from a cute doll. The shapeshifter is depicted with all four limbs mismatched in terms of size, color, and texture. His left hand has been replaced altogether with a hammer head, but that’s not the part that has fans the most distressed. Here, Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan) wears a pair of gray gym shorts, but nothing else. Fans have to wonder what is being covered up here, and how the garment survives his constant changing. Still, many commented their plans to pre-order the figure from McFarlane Toys.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McFarlane’s new Metamorpho figure is reasonably accurate to comic book depictions of the character — both classic and recent. It shows the four quadrants of his body shifted into four different compositions, as his powers allow him to transmute himself into different elements at will. However, the unwieldy shape of the character is different from his usual proportions, at least in his resting state between attacks and movements. Many wondered if the movie would depict Metamorpho as having less control, or simply make him larger at all times.

On top of that, the loose-fitting shorts are throwing some fans off. Metamorpho is most often depicted wearing nothing but briefs and a belt with his emblem on it. Even this is generally regarded as a display of his own creation. In some ways, shorts are more modest and look more natural in a modern setting, but in others they draw more attention and raise more questions.

Either way, we don’t know for sure whether this is what Metamorpho will look like in the new Superman movie. we’ve seen glimpses of him in the trailers where his proportions are smaller and more human-like, with a defined neck and shoulders. It may be that he only swells up like this on occasion when it will help him in a fight, or perhaps he doesn’t have as much control as in other stories. His inclusion in this movie is one of the big question marks hanging over the story and the future of the DCU.

Metamorpho will be played by Carrigan, and is expected to have a role in the DCU beyond this first movie. He is typically depicted as a hero in the comics — if a tragic one — though he seems to have a more ambiguous role in this movie. Hopefully the story will give him time and space to master his powers and rise to the ranks of the DCU’s superheroes.

Superman hits theaters on Friday, July 11th.