McFarlane Toys Superman 2025 Wave 2 Figures Include Spoilers

For Superman Day 2025 back in April, McFarlane Toys debuted a collection of DC Multiverse figures inspired by James Gunn’s upcoming Superman film, which hits theaters on July 11th. Now it looks like a second wave will debut on May 28th. At the time of this update, a Deluxe Theatrical Edition Lex Luthor is confirmed for the drop, though we expect that additional figures will be part of the collection. Here’s what we know…

Back in April, Lex Luthor, Mr. Terrific, and Robot #4 figures were unveiled with a release date expected sometime in June. With the Lex Luthor figure coming a bit early, it’s possible that the other figures will arrive on May 28th as well. Furthermore, it’s only a matter of time before McFarlane releases a figure based on the mysterious main villain in the film as it has already been confirmed through various leaks and might already be on shelves at some big box stores. (SPOILER incoming…) so we could be surprised with an Ultraman figure as well. (UPDATE: Ultraman figure confirmed along with your first look at Baby Joey and Baby Kaiju – see teaser images in the gallery below) We also could see additional Super Powers figures as we did with Wave 1.

Pre-orders for Superman (2025) Wave 2 are expected to be available starting at 9am ET / 12pm ET on May 28th here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Details and direct links for each of the new figure reveals will be added to the list below after the launch, so stay tuned for updates. Inside the list you’ll also find a breakdown of Wave 1 releases.

McFarlane Toys Superman (2025) DC Multiverse Reveals (UPDATING):

Written and directed by Gunn, Superman stars David Corenswet in the title role opposite Rachel Brosnahan as intrepid reporter Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the Man of Steel’s archnemesis Lex Luthor. The first film in the newly rebooted DC Universe also introduces a cast of characters that includes superheroes Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), the Guy Gardner Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and The Authority’s Angela Spica/the Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría).