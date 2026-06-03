Sydney Sweeney Starring In Surprising Horror Movie Reimagining With a Twist

In recent years, Sydney Sweeney has experienced one of Hollywood’s most relentless career expansions. After earning Emmy nominations for her work on both Euphoria and The White Lotus, she leveraged that prestige television credits into a film career that has consistently outperformed expectations, most prominently with The Housemaid, a Lionsgate thriller she co-led alongside Amanda Seyfried that grossed over $400 million. Euphoria itself just concluded its run, and with that chapter officially closed, Sweeney is now moving into an even more ambitious phase. The star has launched her own production company, Honey Trap, under a first-look deal with Sony Pictures, and the producer’s first project is a gothic horror movie based on one of American literature’s most iconic ghost stories.

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According to Deadline, Sweeney is attached to star in a feature film adaptation of Lindsey Anderson Beer’s debut novel Hollow, a reimagining of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Sweeney Beer, who made her feature directorial debut with Pet Sematary: Bloodlines in 2023, will write and helm the adaptation, with LuckyChap also producing alongside Beer through her Lab Brew banner, and Sweeney through Honey Trap. As for the novel itself, Putnam — an imprint of Penguin Random House — made a preemptive acquisition that pulled the project off the market before it could proceed to auction, showing their extreme confidence in the material. Sweeney is set to portray Katrina Van Tassel in Hollow, a character whose role in the story has been substantially changed from the passive figure of Washington Irving’s original text.

How Hollow Will Put a Spin on a Familiar Story

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow first appeared in print in 1820 and has spent nearly two centuries capturing the imagination of readers and filmmakers alike. At its core, the story follows lanky schoolmaster Ichabod Crane as he courts Katrina Van Tassel, a young heiress in a Hudson Valley village also being pursued by the Dutch local Brom Bones, until a headless horseman chases Crane through the night and the schoolmaster vanishes entirely. The property’s first known screen adaptation dates back to the 1922 silent film The Headless Horseman, and the source material has been revisited continuously ever since, most notably through Tim Burton’s 1999 theatrical feature Sleepy Hollow and the 2013 Fox series that transplanted the characters into a contemporary supernatural procedural.

Beer’s novel Hollow offers a new take on the tale by giving the protagonist to Van Tassel and turning her into the central figure of a dangerous mystery and a seductive supernatural love triangle. The novel has not yet been published, but its release has been expedited to fall 2027. Since the movie is simultaneously in development, Hollow could hit theaters soon after the book hits shelves. Plus, the decision to build both the book and the movie simultaneously gives Beer an unusual degree of authorial control over the final product, ensuring the screenplay’s interpretation of Katrina’s perspective remains consistent with the source material.

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