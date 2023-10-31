Sydney Sweeney and Vanessa Kirby Join New Ron Howard Movie

Ron Howard's next blockbuster has added two major actresses. On Monday, reports revealed that Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus) and Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, The Crown) will be making appearances in Howard's new film Eden. They are replacing previously-cast Alicia Vikander and Daisy Edgar-Jones, and will join an ensemble cast that already includes Ana de Armas (Blonde, No Time to Die), Jude Law (Peter Pan & Wendy, Fantastic Beasts: the Secrets of Dumbledore), and Daniel Bruhl (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, All Quiet on the Western Front). Eden is described as a survival thriller, and was previously in development under the title of Origin of Species. It is looking to begin production in Australia in November. Hans Zimmer will be providing the score for the film, which is produced by Imagine Entertainment and AGC Studios.

Eden is reportedly a passion project for Howard, who has wanted to tell the story for the past fifteen years, and who co-wrote the script with Tetris' Noah Pink. It is based on an unsolved mystery that unfolded on a remote island in the Galapagos, the movie charts the lengths humans will go in pursuit of happiness. According to Eden's producers, the film "explores the human condition in ways that are unexpected, absurd, humorous, sexy, but above all thrilling and deeply suspenseful".

What Are Vanessa Kirby's Upcoming Movies?

Kirby is set to star as Josephine Bonaparte in Napoleon, Ridley Scott's upcoming historical epic co-starring Joaquin Phoenix. She has also been rumored to be cast as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman in Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot, although that casting has yet to be confirmed amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors strike.

"It would be an honor to play Sue Storm," Kirby said on the red carpet for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part I earlier this year. "She's amazing, and it'd be a complete honor."

What Are Sydney Sweeney's Upcoming Movies?

In addition to the upcoming Sony's Spider-Man Universe movie Madame Web, Sweeney is set to star in Anyone But You, an upcoming romantic comedy also starring Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell and X-Men: Apocalypse's Alexandra Shipp. She is also poised to star in and executive produce a film reboot of Barbarella. A new adaptation of Jean-Claude Forest's cult-classic sci-fi comic book series into development, it would be the second film incarnation after the Jane Fonda-led 1968 movie.

"I'm really excited to serve all the fits," Sweeney explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "But also, just it's such an iconic, fun character. And I want to keep that fun alive through Barbarella. So, I'm excited for everyone to see it."

