Sylvester Stallone Reveals ‘Rambo V’ Heartstopper Knife

Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo is making a big return, and he just revealed one way he will be stopping hearts in the new film.

Stallone will be reprising the role of John Rambo in Rambo V, and recently shared a new photo showing his bladed weapon of choice in his return to action…or at least one of his weapons of choice. Stallone will be wielding the Heartstopper, a knight designed by German knifemaker Dietmar Pohl, which he showed off in the new photo.

“Gripping the ‘Heartstopper ” … you just don’t turn it off” #dietmarpohl @dietmarpohl #pohl force”

Rambo always relied on his trusty knife, especially in First Blood. It’s become a rather identifiable part of the character, and though the knife has changed between films, focusing on a knife once more here is a nice homage to that legacy.

Adrian Grunberg is directing Rambo V while Matt Cirulnick and Stallone wrote the script. Producing are Kevin King Templeton and Les Weldon and executive producing are Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, and Boaz Davidson. The film stars Stallone (John Rambo), Paz Vega (Carmen Delgado), Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Hugo Martinez), Yvette Monreal (Gabrielle), Adriana Barraza (Maria), Sheila Shah (Alejandra), and Diana Bermudez (Juanita).

The last entry in the franchise came in 2008 and was produced on a budget of $50 million. The film earned over $42 million domestically, adding in another $70 million internationally for a $113 million dollar box office haul. We’ll likely see a similar budget for this latest entry, and as long as it stays in that vicinity it should do quite well. This is expected to be the last film in the franchise, especially with a name like Last Blood, but with Rambo, you can never truly close the door completely.

You can check out the official description for Rambo V: Last Blood below.

“Rambo teams up with a journalist to track down and rescue a group of local girls that have been kidnapped by a Mexican sex trafficking ring, after trying to settle down to a quiet peaceful life stateside at the family ranch in Arizona after spending decades abroad.”

Stallone has plenty of other projects to keep him busy as well. In addition to reprising his role as Rocky in Creed II (alongside Michael B. Jordan), Stallone also has another entry planned for his Escape Plan franchise titled Escape Plan 3: Devil’s Station. He’s also expected to return as Barney Ross in the announced Expendables 4 film, though no other details on that have been released.

Rambo V: Last Blood currently has no release date.