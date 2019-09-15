Sylvester Stallone Shares Series of Videos Explaining the Mind of Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood, the fifth film in the Rambo franchise, is finally hitting theaters at the end of the month. The film will see the return of Sylvester Stallone, who first played the part of John Rambo back in 1982. The new movie promises to be action-packed, and according to some recent videos shared by Stallone on Instagram, there’s a lot more to Rambo than just the violence. In the video series, the actor talks about how “heart, energy, and humor” is pivotal in creating art and how even Rambo would sacrifice anything for someone he loves.

“No man is an island,” Stallone shares. “Even Rambo can’t be alone anymore. He really needs human contact. He needs love.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Rambo was a tool for a machine,” Stallone explains. “He never recovered. He’s almost like the Frankenstein monster.”

“He wanders the world, this object of scorn, a reminder of a war no one wants to think about that he didn’t do on his own. He was asked to do it, so he has this guilt that I think a lot of Vietnam veterans should not have.”

Previously, Stallone spoke about what fans can expect of the new movie.

“Rambo deals with the dark side of nature that most people live with. Rocky is different, he’s more the optimist,” he added, “there’s optimism and pessimism in these two characters.”

“In every film, Rambo never goes home, he goes out to the jungle or Afghanistan. In the new one, he does come home, but in a way, he never arrives. He’s there, but he’s not. That’s what the whole story is built around. As soon as he walks outside his door, he has no more control. The world controls you,” Stallone explained.

The new Rambo is being directed by Adrian Grunberg and co-stars Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Joaquín Cosio, Adriana Barraza, Louis Mandylor, and Óscar Jaenada.

Rambo: Last Blood is set to hit theaters on September 20th.