The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Celebrates Sylvester Stallone's Surprise Role With New Photo

Hours after Sylvester Stallone announced he had a role in The Suicide Squad, filmmaker James Gunn shared an image of the duo celebrating the action icon's newly announced role. Having previously worked together on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, neither of the two revealed what Stallone's role is, though Gunn celebrated being able to work with the actor once again.

"Always love working my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception," Gunn shared on his social media profiles. "Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don't have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is."

In Stallone's now-deleted Instagram video, he revealed he was currently driving to Gunn's to do work on the sequel, which raises quite a few questions in and of itself. It was previously thought Gunn was quarantining in Vancouver ahead of production on HBO Max's Peacemaker spinoff, though that doesn't appear to be the case if Stallone was able to head to his place.

Then there's the question of what the two were able to do today without a sound stage, meaning Stallone's role could be a voiceover of sorts — unless we're reading too much into it, of course.

"Good morning everyone it's Saturday and I'm in my way over to do a little work with a great director James Gunn on Suicide Squad 2 and I think it's going to be a spectacular effort," Stallone said. "I saw it and it's unbelievable, so I'm very proud to be included and I can't tell you anything more about it because you're going to have to wait and see that but it's going to be well worth the wait. Anyway, keep punching and see you in the movies."

Stallone joins a massive ensemble cast that includes Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Idris Elba (Bloodsport), John Cena (Peacemaker), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), Peter Capaldi (The Thinker), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Alice Baraga (Sol Soria), Pete Davidson (Blackguard), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Michael Rooker (Savant), Nathan Fillion (TDK), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher 2), Steve Agee, Sean Gunn (weasel), Flula Borg (Javelin), Mayling Ng (Mongal), and Taika Waititi.

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.

