Taika Waititi’s New Movie Based on 5-Year-Old Sci-Fi Masterpiece Book Gets a Very Exciting Release Update

In the mid-to-late 2010s, it looked like Taika Waititi was destined to have a lengthy run atop the Hollywood A-list. After making a name for himself with indie darlings such as What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople, the director reached another level of popularity when he rejuvenated the Thor franchise with acclaimed blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok. He followed that up by winning an Oscar for his satirical World War II dramedy Jojo Rabbit, but things haven’t been the same since then. His latest films, Thor: Love and Thunder and Next Goal Wins, were largely underwhelming, knocking some of the luster off Waititi’s star. The filmmaker is in need of a comeback, and he might turn things around this year.

Speaking with Screen Daily, Waititi provided an update on his upcoming feature film Klara and the Sun, revealing that it’s “coming soon, this year for sure.” No release date has been locked in, but conversations are happening. “We’ve just been talking with Sony about when and where, we’re thinking about festivals and stuff like that.”

Klara and the Sun Could Revitalize Taika Waititi’s Career

Klara and the Sun is based on the novel of the same name by Kazuo Ishiguro. It tells the story of a robot named Klara who becomes a companion to a family. During their time together, Klara helps the family deal with feelings of loneliness and heartbreak while she learns what it means to love. When it was published, the book received positive reviews and numerous accolades, so Waititi is drawing from beloved source material. Klara and the Sun has the potential to be an emotionally powerful film that represents what science fiction is capable of, using a high concept to explore the human condition in a poignant manner.

When he was on his hot streak, Waititi established himself as one of the premier voices in “happy sad” cinema, uniquely blending heart and humor into packages that strongly resonated with audiences. Klara and the Sun sounds like it will be a golden opportunity for Waititi to slip back into that mode. The family’s teen daughter Josie, who develops a strong bond with Klara, is suffering from an illness, so while it should be amusing to watch Josie and Klara interact, there will also be emotional gut punches. Pulling something like this off requires a delicate balance and approach, but Waititi’s strongest films prove he’s more than capable of making a story like Klara and the Sun work.

The fact that there have been discussions regarding potential festival runs for Klara and the Sun indicates Sony is confident in the film. The studio could be hoping to position it as an awards contender for this year, using the fall festivals to generate buzz ahead of a general theatrical release. Sci-fi doesn’t have the best track record at the Oscars, but there have been instances of genre titles breaking through on the awards circuit, and Waititi has history with the Academy. Plus, the Klara and the Sun cast includes big names like Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams, so there’s potential for some genuinely affecting performances.

2026 was already poised to be a banner year for sci-fi, with exciting films like Project Hail Mary, Disclosure Day, The Dog Stars, and more looking to make a splash. Klara and the Sun would just be another high-profile title to add to the list, and it will be exciting to see how it compares to the rest of the batch. Even with new offerings from the likes of Steven Spielberg and Ridley Scott on deck, there’s a scenario where Klara and the Sun could go down as one of the best sci-fi films of the year — and maybe even one of the best movies in general. Fingers crossed Waititi tapped into the magic that made his earlier films so special.

