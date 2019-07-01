Taron Egerton Confirms Kingsman 3 Will Be Eggsy and Harry’s Final Chapter

Kingsman star Taron Egerton expects production on the trilogy closer to get underway in 2020.

“So you have the King’s Man coming, which is a prequel set around 100 years ago, and I’m not in it. But I do know some stuff about it, and it’s really, really exciting, it’s got an amazing cast and it’s an amazing story,” Egerton said at ACE Comic Con Seattle. “And then I think — I think, think, think — we’ll be doing the final chapter in the Harry and Eggsy trilogy next year, I think, yeah.”

The King’s Man, directed by The Secret Service and The Golden Circle director Matthew Vaughn, extends the franchise when it releases February 2020. Vaughn previously said he hopes to enter into production by late 2019 or early 2020.

“We’ve got to finish off the Eggsy and Harry relationship,” Vaughn told Digital Spy of the mentor relationship between veteran spy Harry Hart (Colin Firth) and Egerton’s Gary ‘Eggsy’ Unwin.

“The final chapter of their relationship needs to be told, which we’ve got ready to do, and I’m hoping to shoot that later this year or the beginning of next year.”

Egerton’s return to the action-packed franchise is a welcome one, as the star felt emotionally drained from portraying Sir Elton John in Vaughn-produced fantasy musical biopic Rocketman.

“But [King’s Man] has been pushed back to February 14th for coming out, and so, yeah, as soon as that’s done, we’re looking forward to… It’s funny,” Vaughn said. “As Taron was saying, he’s looking forward to becoming Eggsy again, because emotionally it’s a lot less draining.”

After mostly poor reception to 2017’s Golden Circle — it earned a 52% “rotten” compared to the first film’s certified fresh 74% — Egerton wants to finish strong by turning out a “worthy” third installment.

“I would like the third one to be better received than the second one was,” he told the Empire Podcast in 2018.

“I felt we got a bit of an unfair kicking if I’m totally honest. I think in some respects it was [difficult] because I just gave everything to it, and then it was so quickly torn down, that I think I did feel a bit of a sting. I think in some respects it probably wasn’t quite as well put-together a film as the first one, but it certainly wasn’t a bad film. And when we got this real kicking- I think what I would like to happen is for us to do a third one and for it to feel like a worthy third installment to what has been a great part of my life.”

The King’s Man opens February 14, 2020.