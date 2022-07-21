Teen Wolf: The Movie Teaser Released at Comic-Con

The wait is finally over. On Thursday, Paramount+ released the first official teaser trailer for Teen Wolf The Movie during the film's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The teaser is the best look yet at the eagerly anticipated film and also gives viewers a taste of the terrifying evil that has emerged in Beacon Hills, an evil that seems poised to test the supernatural creatures like none before it. The intense teaser shows nearly all of the film's main characters in grave peril as well as some major emotional reveals — including the return of Allison Argent (Crystal Reed). You can check it out for yourself below.

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced.

The film will see almost all of the cast of the original MTV Teen Wolf series return. Last week, it was announced that Superman & Lois star Tyler Hoechlin would reprise his role as Derek Hale for the project. Also returning are Tyler Pose as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar. Not returning for the film are Dylan O'Brien, who said it was a "difficult decision" to not return as Stiles Stilinski, and Arden Cho.

"Teen Wolf was a global cultural phenomenon that spawned one of the largest and most loyal fandoms – we are thrilled to partner with the incredibly talented Jeff Davis to reward the fans, reignite this franchise with an original movie, and launch a brand-new series Wolf Pack for Paramount+," Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, said previously about the project.

Teen Wolf The Movie is set to debut later this year on Paramount+.