Stephen Amell Would Love To Do ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3’

Arrow star Stephen Amell would love to get back to his other vigilante role, that of Casey Jones in the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie series.

During a panel at Heroes & Villains Fan Fest San Jose 2017, Amell was asked about his time on set and if he hopes to return for the third Turtles movie, should Paramount make one.

“I would love to do Turtles part three. I’d love to do more Casey Jones stuff. And I have a ton of really, really fun stories from the set, most of which include Will Arnett, and none of which I’m able to talk about right now. Will Arnett can say literally anything and its funny, whatever it is. I love Will. Canadian. Not an accident.”

Amell debuted in the role of Casey Jones in 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, the sequel to the 2014 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot and the sixth Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theatrical release overall. The film presented Jones as a former corrections officer who had taken up a vigilante lifestyle, using his goalie’s mask and hockey stick to fight crime.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows was directed by Dave Green, from a script by Josh Applebaum and Andre Nemec, and produced by Michael Bay. Amell co-starred with Arnett, Megan Fox, Laura Linney, Brian Tee, Brittany Ishibashi, and Tyler Perry.

The film received mixed reviews from critics, most of whom believed it was an improvement over the first film in the reboot series. However, the film was less successful at the box office, earning $245 million on a $135 million budget.

The film’s principal cast were all signed on for three films, and most have expressed interest in returning for a third outing. However, at last mention, Paramount had no current plans for filling out its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles trilogy.