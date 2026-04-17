Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 Confirms a Second Villain (And It Can Fix a Previous Movie)

The lovable crew of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo is going to be causing more delightful chaos in the anticpated sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2, and fans got their first details on the new film at CinemaCon. While the first film teased the debut of the Turtles’ biggest nemesis, Shredder, the team confirmed a second villain will be featured in the sequel, and their Mayhem debut can fix a previous movie.

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During the Paramount presentation at CinemaCon, a video message played from producers Seth Rogen, James Weaver, and Evan Goldberg. The team confirmed that the Turtles would be clashing with The Shredder in the sequel, but they all revealed that he would be joined by the villainous Utrom alien tyrant Krang (via Discussing Film). This will be Krang’s first movie appearance since he popped up in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, and it gives the franchise the chance to fix and improve upon that uneven version of the character.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Could Deliver The Definitive Movie Krang

If you don’t remember Out of the Shadows, it was the second of Michael Bay’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies, and while the first film was based around Shredder, the second film brought in a host of other favorites, including Rocksteady, Bebop, and Krang. Krang also happened to be voiced by Brad Garret, so on paper, it sounded perfect.

Garret’s performance was actually quite good, but the overall execution of Krang’s involvement in the film left a bit to be desired. Part of that was the visual aesthetic of Krang himself, and to be fair, Krang is always a little creepy, given that he’s an alien that looks like a living brain outside of a body. Still, Bay’s design dialed that up to 11, increasing his size and making his slimy features even more grotesque.

Mutant Mayhem, on the other hand, didn’t go with Shredder or Krang in the first film, instead focusing on villains like Baxter Stockman, Superfly, Rocksteady, and Bebop, and they knocked all of those villains out of the park. That’s why fans were so excited that Shredder was teased for the sequel, but now that Krang is joining in on the fun, this is the moment where Krang can finally get his due on the big screen.

After what the film did with the Turtles and the villains, we’re confident that they will feature Krang and Shredder in the best way possible, and we can’t wait to see what they come up with.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 is slated to hit theaters on August 13, 2027.

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