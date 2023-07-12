Shell yeah! It's (almost) turtle time. Paramount Pictures has announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem tickets will go on sale Thursday, July 13th — three weeks before the heroes in a half-shell return to theaters on August 2nd. (First reactions out of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival have been overwhelmingly positive.) The new animated movie stars Nicolas Cantu (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) as Leo, Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) as Ralph, Micah Abbey (Cousins for Life) as Donny, and Shamon Brown Jr. (The Chi) as Mikey, the four turtle teens who surface from the sewers to save New York City from an army of mutants.

See the official announcement below.

TOMORROW, let's put some shells in seats! get ready to grab your tickets for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: #MutantMayhem! #TMNTMovie pic.twitter.com/eXzpU6G3g8 — TMNT (@TMNTMovie) July 12, 2023

Led by SuperFly (Ice Cube), the mutants are Bebop (Seth Rogen, who also serves as producer), Rocksteady (John Cena), Genghis Frog (Hannibal Buress), Leatherhead (Rose Byrne), Wingnut (Natasha Demetriou), Ray Fillet (Post Malone), and Mondo Gecko (Paul Rudd). The star-studded cast also features the turtle brothers' rat sensei, Splinter (Jackie Chan), their human ally April O'Neil (Ayo Edebiri), and Cynthia Utom (Maya Rudolph), and Baxter Stockman (Giancarlo Esposito).

The official logline: "After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

"I love these characters — they were weird, noble, brave and smart," star and producer Rogen told attendees at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. "When I got the opportunity to put my own stamp on it, I knew the versions that had come before had never leaned into the teenage element. We thought: 'What if we cast actual teenagers and we capture their insane teenage energy?' And that's what we did."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens only in theaters August 2nd.