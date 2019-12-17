Christopher Nolan’s Tenet to Reportedly Get First Trailer on Thursday

Even with a few weeks left in the year (and decade), movie fans are already looking ahead to the blockbusters of 2020. One of the most intriguing films to arrive within the next year is Tenet, the next live-action film from director Christopher Nolan. Details about the film still remain a massive mystery, and the only footage fans saw was theater-exclusive footage before IMAX screenings of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Thankfully, the wait for the film’s first official trailer appears to be almost over. The official website for Tenet was recently released online, which featured a version of the palindrome logo spinning around in a circle. As @postal on the NolanFans forum quickly discovered, the logo’s rotations were meant to represent a clock, and the numbers of a clock that it slows down or flips on spell out 12/19/19. This seems to indicate that Thursday, December 19th, will be the official release date of the film’s first trailer.

Visual breakdown via quervo on the NF forums #Tenet pic.twitter.com/KxygB83vSF — Anton Volkov (@antovolk) December 13, 2019

This lines up with previous details surrounding the film, which hinted that an “extended prologue sequence” had been officially rated by the MPAA. Some fans had speculated that the teaser would be shown in IMAX screenings of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with a trailer accompanying standard screenings. There certainly is precedent for this, as Nolan’s Dunkirk did something familiar ahead of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Tenet will star John David Washington (BlackKklansman), Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse, The Batman), and Elizabeth Debicki (The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). The cast will also include Dimple Kapadia (Dil Chatwa Hai, Dabangg), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Kick-Ass), Clémence Poésy (In Bruges, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight, The Prestige), Himesh Patel (Yesterday, EastEnders) and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk, Murder on the Orient Express).

Plot details for Tenet are currently under wraps, so much so that Pattinson previously claimed he only read the script once while locked in a room. This overwhelming secrecy has led some to speculate that the film could be a secret sequel to Nolan’s Inception. Whether or not that remains the case will have to be seen.

Tenet will be released in theaters on July 17, 2020.