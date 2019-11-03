Terminator: Dark Fate Star Gabriel Luna Congratulates Director Tim Miller

This weekend saw the release of Terminator: Dark Fate, which marks the fifth follow-up to the original Terminator film, which was released back in 1984. However, the new movie serves as a direct sequel to 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day and sees the long-awaited return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor. The movie also features some new franchise faces, including Gabriel Luna, the actor best known for playing Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider on Agents of SHIELD. Luna has been posting lots of fun Terminator content on social media, and his latest Instagram post praises the new movie’s director, Tim Miller, who also helmed Deadpool.

“A hearty congratulations to my captain, Tim Miller. Thank you for passing me the rock and giving me the shot. Your incredible talent and that of your company is all over the screen in this film, and you should be immensely proud. As I’ve said many times before, I’d run through a thousand brick walls for you, brotha,” Luna wrote.

You can check out the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate below:

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Recently, Miller spoke to Fandango about the new film and explained how this movie will wrap up Sarah’s story. Fandango asked what Miller thinks “still needs to be resolved” when it comes to Sarah post-Terminator 2 and what things they’re “looking to complete when it comes to her journey.” You can read his full explanation here.

Terminator: Dark Fate is now playing in theaters everywhere.