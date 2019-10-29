Getty Fire Forces Terminator: Dark Fate Premiere Cancellation

Monday’s world premiere of Terminator: Dark Fate has been canceled. Paramount — the studio behind the James Cameron-led film franchise — decided to pull the plug on the event Monday afternoon as a direct result of the Getty Fire, an ongoing wildfire located northwest of Los Angeles, just outside of Brentwood, Santa Monica, and Beverly Hills. In a statement released by the studio, Paramount announced all food being prepared for the premiere’s after-party was now being donated to the American Red Cross, an organization currently helping those affected by the fire. Dark Fate star Gabriel Luna also posted a video to his Twitter explaining the situation to fans.

“In light of the ongoing, active fires being battled in the area, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have canceled tonight’s Los Angeles premiere of Terminator: Dark Fate,” Paramount’s statement read. “We will be donating food intended for the after-party to the American Red Cross, which is serving those affected by the fires.”

Due to the #GettyFires we have had to cancel the World Premiere of @terminator here in LA. All food that was going to the after party is now being donated to the Westwood Recreation center via the @americanredcross. If you’d like to help too, please consider making a donation. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BYsMXgozUC — Gabriel Luna (@IamGabrielLuna) October 28, 2019

The cancellation follows news of Terminator lead Arnold Schwarzenegger having to evacuate from his home due to the fire. “We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out,” Schwarzenegger tweeted. “Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians. #GettyFire”

The full synopsis for Dark Fate can be found below.

“More than two decades have passed since Sarah Connor prevented Judgment Day, changed the future, and re-wrote the fate of the human race. Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) is living a simple life in Mexico City with her brother (Diego Boneta) and father when a highly advanced and deadly new Terminator – a Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna) – travels back through time to hunt and kill her. Dani’s survival depends on her joining forces with two warriors: Grace (Mackenzie Davis), an enhanced super-soldier from the future, and a battle-hardened Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). As the Rev-9 ruthlessly destroys everything and everyone in its path on the hunt for Dani, the three are led to a T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from Sarah’s past that may be their last best hope.”

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters November 1st.