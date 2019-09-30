An action-packed Terminator: Dark Fate TV spot reveals new footage from the Terminator 2: Judgment Day followup reuniting original franchise stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton alongside series newcomers Gabriel Luna (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire) and Natalia Reyes (Running with the Devil). Here hybrid cyborg human Grace (Davis) is tasked with protecting Dani (Reyes) from a newly modified liquid Terminator (Luna) from the future. “If we don’t win this one,” warns Hamilton’s weathered warrior Sarah Connor, “it’s all over.”

Ignoring past sequels Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator: Salvation and Terminator Genisys, Dark Fate marks the return of Terminator and T2 director James Cameron‘s return to the franchise as producer. Tim Miller (Deadpool) directs from a script penned by David S. Goyer (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) & Justin Rhodes and Billy Ray (The Hunger Games).

Cameron recently admitted the sci-fi franchise needed a “blank slate” after 2015’s failed sequel-slash-reboot Genisys.

“I suppose it is an unusual situation from a high-level perspective since I wasn’t involved in three intervening films, but when I talked to [Skydance producer] David Ellison about it his vision for this was basically to go back to basics and do a continuation from Terminator 2, which is one of his favorite films,” Cameron told Deadline. “He’s always believed in the potential of Terminator but he really felt that his own film, Genisys — and he was quite honest with me about this — fell short of the mark and didn’t really do what he had wanted it to do. So he said, ‘Let’s start with a blank slate and take it back to Terminator 2.’ And that idea was intriguing.”

Dark Fate was plotted as the start of what Cameron says intends to be a three-movie arc.

“We spent several weeks breaking story and figuring out what type of story we wanted to tell so we would have something to pitch Linda,” Cameron said of Hamilton’s return to the franchise following her starring turn in 1991’s T2. “We rolled up our sleeves and started to break out the story and when we got a handle on something we looked at it as a three-film arc, so there is a greater there to be told. If we get fortunate enough to make some money with Dark Fate we know exactly where we can go with the subsequent films.”

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Diego Boneta, Tom Hopper and Gabriel Luna, Paramouunt Pictures opens Terminator: Dark Fate November 1.