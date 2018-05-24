Emilia Clarke Was “Relieved” by Failure of ‘Terminator Genisys’

Starring in a hugely popular TV show can often offer opportunities to actors who hope to transition to feature films, though in the case of Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, she felt as though she dodged a bullet with Terminator Genisys never earning a sequel. The Solo: A Star Wars Story star recently shared details about her disappointment with Terminator‘s disastrous shoot.

The film was directed by frequent Game of Thrones helmer Alan Taylor, with Clarke claiming he got “eaten and chewed up on Terminator. He was not the director I remembered. He didn’t have a good time. No one had a good time.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actress might not have specified exactly what the difficulties consisted of, though she admitted she was “relieved” that the film was such a disappointment that a follow-up film never metastasized.

Genisys landed in theaters in the summer of 2015 and took in less than $90 million domestically. The film sits at 26 percent positive reviews on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, with the critical consensus reading, “Mired in its muddled mythology, Terminator Genisys is a lurching retread that lacks the thematic depth, conceptual intelligence, or visual thrills that launched this once-mighty franchise.”

Another disappointing release of that summer was Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four, which took in less than $170 million worldwide and has 9 percent positive reviews. The shooting experience of Genisys, however, was so tumultuous that the crew of the superhero film had jackets made which read, “AT LEAST WE’RE NOT ON TERMINATOR.”

These jackets seem to encapsulate the experience of the Terminator film, with Clarke joking about the jacket anecdote, “Just to give you a summary.”

Luckily for both franchises, there’s hope on the horizon. The pending purchase of 20th Century Fox by The Walt Disney Company would include the rights to the Marvel characters, which would allow Marvel Studios to integrate the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The process wouldn’t happen for a few years, though executives at Disney have already teased there are plans for the characters.

In the more immediate future, a reboot is already moving forward for the Terminator series, with Deadpool‘s Tim Miller directing the film as series creator James Cameron will produce and help oversee the new film.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD‘s Diego Luna will star as the killer robot, who will be joined by Diego Boneta (Scream Queens), Natalia Reyes (Running with the Devil), and Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire).

The new Terminator film is slated to hit theaters late next year.

Clarke can next be seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which hits theaters Friday, and will return with Game of Thrones next year.

Are you glad that Terminator Genisys temporarily ended the franchise? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Vanity Fair]