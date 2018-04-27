‘Terminator’ Reboot Movie Logo Revealed

A new Terminator film is coming to theaters next fall and today at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, we got our first look at the upcoming film’s official logo.

The look at the logo came during Paramount Pictures’ presentation at the convention which ComicBook.com attended and from the looks of things, the logo for Terminator appears to be an updated version of the logo for the film that kicked off the entire movie franchise, 1984’s The Terminator. You can check it out below.

Terminator, which is being helmed by Deadpool director Tim Miller, will see Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton reprising their roles from that original film while original director James Cameron is producing under Skydance Media. Cameron recently told Collider that while the film is a reboot of the long-running series, it will be more “nuanced”.

“We’re developing a new Terminator film,” Cameron said. “And the Terminator films are all about artificial intelligence. But I would say we’re looking at it differently than when I wrote the first story in 1982. That was just your classic ‘technology bad, smart computers bad’ kind of thing. Nowadays though — it’s got to be a much more nuanced perspective. So, it’s ‘smart computers bad… BUT…’ That’s the new motif.”

Terminator will be the third attempt at rebooting and reviving the franchise since Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines. Terminator: Salvation and Terminator: Genisys were both meant to serve as the beginnings of their own trilogies and thus, give the franchise new life, but neither film profited to expectations of studio executives. With rights to the franchise said to revert to Cameron in 2019, his greater involvement in Terminator may steer things in a better direction, especially if the film ignores the events of Genisys. It’s something that Schwarzenegger has said fans could expect from Terminator. No other details of the plot have been revealed, save for the film said to be a direct continuation of T2: Judgment Day.

Terminator, which was originally scheduled to be released on July 26, 2019, is set to begin production this summer and will hit theaters on November 22, 2019.