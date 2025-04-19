Free Peacock Subscriptions Being Given Away

Free subscriptions to NBC streaming service Peacock are being given away for a limited time. More specifically, three-month subscriptions to Peacock Premium are being given away for free. One month of Peacock Premium costs $7.99, so this represents an opportunity to save $24. While the name Peacock Premium suggests this is the premium version of the subscription service, it actually isn’t. The premium version is Peacock Premium Plus, which is not being given away for free, and which costs $13.99 a month. This upgraded version comes with a handful of improvements, with the most notable of these improvements being no ads.

As for the free Peacock Premium offer, it comes courtesy of Target. As a Reddit user notes, Target is offering three months of Peacock Premium for free to those who have a free account with it. The deal is specifically one of the Target Circle deals right now, and according to other previous posts on Reddit, this deal has been available for a little bit. That said, it looks like the offer is set to expire near the end of the month on April 29.

In addition to this, the fine print does note this offer is only available “while supplies last.” It is unclear if this just fine print jargon or if there is truly a cap on free Peacock Premium memberships being given out via Target Circle. Whatever the case, it is something to keep in mind as it could mean the offer will expire before the end of the month.

For those that don’t know, in addition to an extensive catalog of movies and TV shows, Peacock notably boasts live sports. For example, in the United States, a Peacock Premium subscription is a must have for anyone interested in the Premier League, as matches can be exclusive to the subscription service. In fact, any given week, most of the matches are exclusive to Peacock.

Peacock is available for $7.99 or $13.99 a month, depending on what tier you choose.