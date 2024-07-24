Terrifier 3’s Trailer Shows Off the Christmas Carnage

Cineverse has released the trailer for Terrifier 3, the next installment in the fan-favorite horror franchise. In the new movie, Art the Clown is going to delve into some good old holiday cheer, complete with a Santa suit and some holiday decor. It’s an offsetting aesthetic, but one that will likely play well considering the movie will land in theaters just a couple of weeks before Halloween, right around the time major retailers are already starting to set up Christmas trees in the aisles. Speaking of major retailers, the Terrifier franchise has been making some headlines recently, with Bloody Disgusting teaming up with Witter Entertainment to get VHS copies of Terrifier 2 into Walmart stores all over the country. The 2-tape set, which retails for around $30, can command up to twice that from eBay resellers.

Per the synopsis, “In Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting’s Terrifier 3, directed once again by Damien Leone, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is set to unleash another round of chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve.”

You can see the trailer below.

“Terrifier 2‘s remarkable success was driven not only by the insatiable appetite for new and thrilling horror icons like Art the Clown but also by its unparalleled theatrical release and marketing, along with its unyielding spirit,” Director Damien Leone said in a previous statement about Terrifier 3‘s release. “In a cinematic landscape where risk-taking is scarce, I will continue to push boundaries in Terrifier 3, and I can’t wait for you to see what’s in store for Art the Clown.”

Terrifier 3 was originally set to release just before Halloween, October 25th 2024; however, that release date has been moved up to October 11th. It also gives a more indie-level release like Terrifier 3 much-needed breathing room before it has to compete with some bigger-budget offerings. Paramount’s Smile 2 is set for October 18th, and if it had a strong opening weekend, it’s second week could have offset a strong opening for Terrifier 3.

Terrifier began as a festival-circuit indie made for around $50,000, and went on to earn $416,322 at the box office from a limited release in 2018. Terrfier 2 was released in 2022, earning over $15 million at the box office (although this time around, the budget for the movie was much bigger, weighing in at $250,000 from crowdfunding and probably a bit more from the studio.

Terrifier 3 will be arriving exclusively in theaters on October 11.