The Adam Project Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Ryan Reynolds’ newest movie, The Adam Project, is a star-studded sci-fi/adventure film from Free Guy director, Shawn Levy. The Adam Project is hitting Netflix tomorrow, and reviews for the movie are officially up on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com gave the new flick a 3.5 out of 5, saying it “doesn’t live up to its potential,” but “it’s still a pleasant experience that is catered to the whole family.” Currently, The Adam Project is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 72% critics score after 54 reviews. You can check out what some of the critics are saying below…

“A popcorn pleasure,” Nell Minow (RogerEbert.com) wrote.

“There’s authenticity and sincerity that truly works in The Adam Project, but it’s unfortunately hidden under layers of boring sci-fi nonsense and failed attempts at dull humor,” Ross Bonaime (Collider) explained.

“On the surface, The Adam Project is simply a sci-fi thriller with a strong cast, but underneath the top layer, there are other messages about grief, deception, and bullying,” Allison Rose (FlickDirect) wrote.

“Close enough to being a good movie that it’s actually more frustrating than an outright disaster,” Matt Singer (ScreenCrush) shared.

“Noisy and formulaic, but still occasionally enjoyable,” Natalia Winkelman (New York Times) wrote.

“[Walker] Scobell and Reynolds click, as do Mark Ruffalo and Reynolds,” Mark Feeney (Boston Globe) teased.

“Though a forgettable villain and some uninspiring set-pieces sometimes hinder The Adam Project, Reynolds and Scobell’s cracking performances and the film’s surprising emotional depth make it worth a look,” Jordan King (Empire Magazine) said.

“What could have been something cerebral and stimulating ends up feeling like more disposable cinema,” Katie Walsh (Tribune News Service) explained.

“All of the elements might not fit together perfectly, but when The Adam Project aims for the heart, it doesn’t miss,” Ian Sandwell (Digital Spy) wrote.

Reynolds stars in The Adam Project as a man who travels back in time to meet up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) as well as the younger versions of his parents, who are played by Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner. The movie also features Zoe Saldana and Catherine Keener. Stranger Things and Free Guy‘s Shawn Levy directed The Adam Project with a script from Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. The Adam Project is heavily influenced by 1980s films like The Goonies and E.T., which Reynolds recently spoke about while chatting with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I loved that Netflix positioned The Adam Project like that. They love the movie the way we love the movie,” Reynolds said of Netflix’s big Super Bowl movie ad. “It’s been such a labor of love for myself and Shawn Levy from the jump. I’m grateful that Netflix has a commitment to making movies like this, original stories based on nothing more than an idea, and we get to bring them to life. Especially films with this tone that – and I say this in a good way – is a little bit old-fashioned with an ’80s wish-fulfillment, meaning something amazing or even supernatural happens to a kid but he’s home by dinner, and his parents have no clue. It’s a type of old-school, warm and nostalgic filmmaking that I love.”

The Adam Project hits Netflix on March 11th.