HBO Max is the Only Place to Stream The Most Iconic Vampire Franchise Ever

You better hold on tight, spider-monkey, because the complete Twilight Saga is streaming exclusively on just one major platform. All five films in the romantic vampire fantasy franchise that dominated pop culture throughout the 2010s have a history of changing streaming platforms faster than Edward Cullen can run, but for a while – up until January this year – they weren’t available to stream at all.

Twihards can, for now, revisit the love story of Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) on Prime, but all five films based on Stephenie Meyer’s best-selling fantasy romance series – Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, andThe Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 and Part 2 – are only streaming in one place: HBO Max. The franchise, also starring Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black, launched in 2008 with Twilight and grossed over $3 million by the time it ended in 2012 with Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

The Battle Between Team Edward vs. Team Jacob Is About To Reignite

A perfect storm of teen-centric fantasy romance, forbidden love, and relatable teenage angst, the Twilight franchise had a stronghold on pop culture in the late 2000s and early 2010s, creating a massive cultural phenomenon that defined YA fiction and is still prevalent today. The vampire-human romance at the center of the story, as well as that compelling love triangle between Bella, Edward, and Jacob, created plenty of dramatic tension and made the films ridiculously entertaining. Although the franchise divided critics and audiences (all five films have rotten Tomatometer scores but fresh Popcornmeter ratings on Rotten Tomatoes), its iconic moody aesthetic and the way that the movies leaned into their campy elements helped them move past “cringe” to achieve cult status.

HBO Max subscribers get to experience that craze all over again, and the timing couldn’t be any more perfect. The franchise’s arrival to the platform comes on the heels of the saga’s 20th anniversary in 2025, marking the original book’s 2005 release. The films are also now streaming on HBO Max as Twihards prepare to delve back into the story that started it all with an upcoming show headed to Netflix. The animated series, first reported in 2023, will take things all the way back to the beginning of Bella and Edwards’ love story and adapt Midnight Sun, Meyer’s companion novel to Twilight that retells the story from Edward’s point of view, offering a more detailed look into his inner thoughts and more insight into the Cullen family. Few details about the Midnight Sun series have been announced, including casting, and a premiere date isn’t known just yet.

