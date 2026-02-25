Head to Genovia with These 3 New ‘The Princess Diaries’ Funko Pops

Ah, The Princess Diaries. A movie that holds up the proverbial millennial pyramid of integral 2000s childhood media. Anne Hathaway’s career blasted off after starring in both the original 2001 film and the 2004 sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. If you didn’t already know Julie Andrews from her time singing in the hills, then you definitely recognized her as the queen of Genovia. And you probably also remember where you were when you learned Genovia wasn’t a real place. How could that be? Clarisse Renaldi was their queen!

Well, with The Princess Diaries 3 somewhere over the horizon, Funko wanted to remind us of the love we have for that original Disney film. They’ve dropped 3 new Pops, one for Queen Clarisse and one for Mia Thermopolis, both dolled up in their royal regalia, perfect for the finer aspects of the royal Genovian lifestyle. Each of these is available to pre-order now for $14.99. But don’t miss the real star of the show, the Premium Pop that pulls inspiration from one of the most iconic and hilarious moments in the original movie: Mia’s transformation scene, where Paolo removes her nerdy glasses and takes a brush through her hair to reveal an entirely new Mia underneath. The Pop figure itself memorializes a beautified Mia, sitting in her chair with her before and after photos on each side of her. This was definitely a smart one for Funko to release. Since it’s a Premium Pop, it’s a little more expensive than the other ones, priced instead at $19.99.

All 3 are currently available to look at on the Funko website, though they’re not currently available to purchase. You can hit the Notify Me button though to make sure that you’re first in line when they are available.

Although The Princess Diaries 3 was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter to be in the works back in 2024, there’s been no new news since then. Anne Hathaway, who, like I said above, got her acting start from these films, is said to be producing the new movie. She posted about the film’s confirmation on her Instagram back in 2024. With the fans as hype as they were when this was announced, hopefully the studio is taking it seriously, not letting it get bogged down in rewrites and reshoots. Millennials are only getting older, people! We need this movie before we start collecting our non-existent social security checks.



