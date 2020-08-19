The Batman: New Bat-Symbol Revealed by DC Comics Patent Filing

✖

A new patent filing by DC Comics offers the first look at the new Bat-Symbol used for Matt Reeves' The Batman. The all-black logo silhouette is identical to the metal logo on the chest Robert Pattison's Batman's Batsuit. The new Bat-Symbol is sure to appear on countless licensed items as The Batman release into theaters draws closer. Fans are expecting to see something from the movie revealed this weekend at DC Comics' FanDome event, whether that means a trailer, a clip, or a full photo of Pattinson in costume as the Dark Knight.

(Photo: DC Comics)

Earlier this year, Pattinson talked about how he wants to push Batman to the character's limits. “The only thing that’s more complicated is the rating," he said. "As soon as you make something an R-rated movie, you’re freed up to do so much stuff,” he says. “In terms of the character itself, I want to push it as far as it possibly can go. And I think Matt Reeves does as well. You can do crazy stuff with that part.”

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. Zoë Kravitz is playing Selina Kyle, the cat burglar known as Catwoman, who is sometimes romantically entangled with Batman. Paul Dano is Edward Nashton, a version of The Riddler. John Turturro is Carmine Falcone, a Gotham crime boss, while Collin Farrell plays Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot, a.k.a. The Penguin.

Farrell recently discussed the film's script. "I have been watching the Batman films with my kids, but this script is something that feels incredibly original," he continues. "It leans into it, but it doesn't borrow; it's born of the mythology of that character, Bruce Wayne, Batman, and Gotham. But it feels like a treatment and a version that I hadn't seen before. Matt Reeves has done an incredible job of keeping it familiar and, at the same time, unique and new. It's really exciting to be a part of it."

Warner Bros. rescheduled The Batman's release as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Director Matt Reeves remains confident in the process.

"It was going great," Reeves said in an interview in April. "We shot about a quarter of the movie so far; we have three quarters to go. And when the time is right, and it's safe to do so, we'll return to it. It was a really exciting period to be exploring. Robert is a fantastic actor, and we have so many great actors in it! It's been really, really exciting to go on this journey with them, and to feel like we are trying to do something different."

The Batman opens in theaters on October 1, 2021. DC FanDome takes place on Saturday, August 22nd.

